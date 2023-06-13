IPA, USP, UFO: The strange Swedish urge to pronounce all acronyms as words

Advertisement

The reason is not hard to guess. In Swedish, if an acronym can reasonably be pronounced as a word, then it always is (so far as we can see, anyway!).

A run-through of the Swedish government agencies and companies which are acronyms, such as the military intelligence agency Must, the healthcare inspectorate Ivo, the international development agency Sida, the department store Ikea, or the airline SAS, shows that they are all spoken out as words.

Only agencies and companies whose letter combinations mean they would be totally unpronounceable, such as the emergency agency MSB, the broadcaster SVT, or the football club MFF, are spelled out with their letters.

English does not have this rule, leading foreigners who speak Swedish to chuckle a little inside when they hear Swedes slip an English acronym into their speech, pronounced in a very Swedish style.

Here are some of the best.

UFO. This is such a well-known acronym in English, you'd think Swedes would have mastered it. But no, "ooofo" it is.

USP. In Sweden's start-up world, you will sometimes hear people talk about their company's "oosp".

IPA. Foreigners out on the town in in Sweden's cities can be bewildered when their friends talk about ordering a nice "eepa".

HIV. Swedes can perhaps be forgiven for not realising that while the disease Aids is spelled as a word in English, the virus that causes it is H-I-V.

VIP. Somehow, the Swedish "vip" lacks a little of the prestige of the English V-I-P.

SUV. They were driving a what? Oh, an S-U-V!

SUP. Swedes have brought their very own pronunciation to the S-U-Ps or "Stand-up Paddleboards" you see all over the country's beaches.

H&M. This isn't strictly spelling out a word, but while people on London's Oxford Street say "aitch and em", for the Swedes its "Ho-em".