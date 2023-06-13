Woman held after young girl found stabbed in southern Sweden

Advertisement

The girl, whom police said was under the age of 15 while daily Aftonbladet reported she was 10, was found with stab wounds to her back in the town of Ängelholm by a passer-by, who cared for her until an ambulance arrived.

"She is in serious condition" in hospital, police said in a statement.

A 35-year-old woman with no apparent connection to her was arrested for attempted murder.

"There is nothing that currently indicates that the victim and the woman suspect know each other," police said.

Advertisement

Aftonbladet reported that police had earlier this week sought help from the public in locating a woman wanted in connection with a series of recent crimes in the area.

"It's not impossible that it's the same woman," police spokeswoman Sara Andersson told Aftonbladet.