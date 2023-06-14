How do Sweden's parties want to combat gang crime?

Advertisement

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson, the leader of the largest party in Sweden's opposition, described the situation as "extremely serious", highlighting the fact that the perpetrators of gun crimes are getting younger and younger.

Her suggestions for combatting the issue included hiring more police, stricter sentences and stopping recruitment of young people to gangs.

On Monday, the Police Union recommended the government to set up a Crisis Commission combining experts with representatives from all parties in parliament to propose a plan on how to tackle organised crime.

The suggestion was dismissed by Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderates.

"With all respect, I don't believe in new commissions discussing the problem, now it's time to do something," he said.

The government was willing to accept suggestions from all sides, he continued. "But general discussions which will end up in inquiries taking years to conclude, we don't have time for that."

Andersson said Kristersson's refusal to set up a cross-party commission was "unfortunate", adding that if she was in power one would already be in place.

She also suggested a weapons amnesty and allocating more funds to social services and schools.

"Sweden's municipalities must be able to hire fieldworkers to identify young people at risk," she said.

Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the Sweden Democrats, who are not in government but do provide their support to the governing coalition, called for Sweden's National Police Commissioner Anders Thornberg to resign, saying that this would send an important message, both to the police and to Swedish citizens.

Kristersson also dismissed this proposal, saying criminals should be targeted not police leaders.

"We should lock up criminals for longer so they don't commit crimes, and deport those which shouldn't be here, as well as breaking confidentiality between social services and police. That's the kind of measure that we need, not swapping out individual people," he said.

Åkesson added that it was important to continue with tough measures to combat gang crime, arguing that so-called "suppressive measures" were what gave police "the resources and tools they need to fight gang crime".

"I believe that these tough measures are preventative," he said, adding that his party was not interested in introducing more after school clubs for young people.

The leader of the Christian Democrats, Ebba Busch, whose party is in government alongside the Moderates and the Liberals, was also open to proposals from all sides of the political spectrum.

Advertisement

"I'm not ruling out any proposals at this stage, as long as they lead to concrete action," she said.

She added that the government knows "what needs to be done", and have listened to social services, after-school workers, teachers and the police.

"In many ways, if you sum up all of the government's measures, it's similar to a crisis commission in many ways, involving social workers, schools, the Customs Service, the Security Service and the police. Both to strengthen the work to prevent crime and to fight crime," she said.

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar was, along with other politicians from the opposition, in favour of a crisis commission.

"It's serious now," she said. "The government needs to collaborate with all parties but also with other actors."

She criticised the government for not allocating enough money to municipalities, who are responsible for social services, schools and preschool teachers.

Advertisement

"Surely Ulf Kristersson doesn't believe that he is [superhero crime fighter] The Phantom, able to stop young people from slipping into crime all by himself?"

Muharrem Demirok, leader of the Centre Party, agreed that investment in schools is important to prevent crime.

"It is absolutely essential that we provide the resources needed, that we keep more teachers in schools, invest in special teachers and the healthcare of pupils."

Other than gang crime, schools, housing and the climate were also on the agenda for the party leader debate.