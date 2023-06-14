Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swedish PM: ‘Latin American situation of violence’

The leaders of Sweden’s eight parties went head to head in a debate broadcast by TV4 on Tuesday evening. Crime was a big topic on the agenda after seven people were shot within 24 hours in Stockholm over the weekend and another man was shot in Trelleborg, southern Sweden, on Tuesday.

“We’re having a kind of Latin American situation of violence,” said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, leader of the conservative Moderate party, which made cracking down on gang crime a major part of their election pledges last year.

IN STATS:

Social Democrat opposition leader Magdalena Andersson urged Kristersson to set up a cross-bloc commission to develop an action plan, which he rejected, saying now was not the time to talk about plans but to implement them.

The party leaders also debated schools, housing and the climate.

Swedish vocabulary: to implement – att genomföra

Swedish negotiators in Turkey for renewed Nato talks

Sweden's chief Nato negotiator Oscar Stenström is set to be in Ankara on Wednesday to hold his first talks with Turkey over Nato since the country's presidential election at the end of last month.

Stenström, together with Jan Knutsson, the top civil servant in Sweden's foreign ministry, will meet Akif Cagatay Kilic, the new security advisor appointed by Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan following his victory in the second round of the country's election on on May 28th.

At the talks the two sides will discuss Sweden's membership of Nato and the extent to which the country has fulfilled its promises in the so-called "trilateral memorandum" between Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed at Nato's summit in Madrid last year.

Neither Sweden's foreign minister, Tobias Billström, nor Hakan Fidan, who was appointed Turkey's new foreign minister on June 3rd, will attend the talks.

Swedish vocabulary: talks – samtal

Swedish Armed Forces joins boycott of Mondelez International

The Swedish Armed Forces will no longer buy Marabou chocolate or O’boy cocoa drink powder, two icons in the Swedish world of confectionery.

They join a long list of companies that have launched a boycott of these products and other products owned by Mondelez International, after the snack food giant was blacklisted by Ukraine over its presence in Russia.

“We’ve supported Ukraine in various ways in the past year and this is another way for us to support them,” an Armed Forces spokesperson told Swedish news agency TT.

Ferry company Stena Line, which operates 39 routes across Europe, told western Swedish newspaper GP that they would halt all Mondelez International purchases as long as the company continued its operations in Russia.

Swedish vocabulary: a boycott – en bojkott

Police probe links to other attacks after girl stabbed in southern Sweden

A 34-year-old woman remains in custody on suspicion of stabbing a girl, aged around 10, in Ängelholm, as police continue to investigate whether there are any links to previous, similar, violent crimes in the southern Swedish town.

Police said they had received reports of four other attacks in the weeks running up to the stabbing and were already conducting an investigation in the area.

Children over the age of 10 were targeted in the previous four attacks, with descriptions of the attacker or attackers similar to the woman’s appearance. One child was hit by an object that looked like a cane, one had their hair pulled and one was attacked with a rock. One of the incidents required hospital care.

The girl’s condition was on Tuesday described as serious but stable, but she had yet to be interviewed by police to tell her story of what happened. Police said the man who found her after the stabbing had most likely saved her life.

There’s no known connection between the girl and the woman.

Swedish vocabulary: a child – ett barn

Spotify fined for failing to inform customers on data use

Music streaming giant Spotify has been fined 58 million kronor ($5.4 million) for not properly informing users on how data it collected on them was being used, Swedish authorities said.

Spotify said it planned to appeal the decision.

The Swedish Authority for Privacy Protection's (IMY) said it had reviewed "how Spotify handles customers' right of access to their personal data."

"As a result of the shortcomings identified, IMY is imposing a fine of 58 million kronor on the company," the authority said.

Swedish vocabulary: to use – att använda