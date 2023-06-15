Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Einár murder officially cold case

The investigation into the murder of rapper Nils Grönberg, also known as Einár, has been classified by the police as a cold case, TV4 reports.

"We can't move forward in the investigation and the risk is high that the murder will remain unsolved," prosecutor Lucas Ericsson told TV4.

Einár was shot dead outside an apartment building in Hammarby Sjöstad in Stockholm late on October 21st, 2021. Police held almost 350 interviews in the months following his murder.

Last autumn, police thought they had identified the members of a criminal group which was behind the shooting, but they have been unable to find the murder weapon despite an expansive search.

Ericsson would not comment further on the suspects in the case. The crime will not pass the statute of limitations.

Some time before the murder, Einár was kidnapped. Multiple people were sentenced for that crime, including a gang leader in his 30s who was given a 13-year prison sentence.

Swedish vocabulary: kalla fall - cold case

Sweden's inflation continues to fall - but by less than expected

Sweden’s year-on-year inflation rate fell to 9.7 percent in May, according to the consumer price index measurement (CPI), down from 10.5 percent in April.

According to Bloomberg, that’s slightly less than most forecasts, which had predicted that it would drop to 9.5 percent.

Inflation according to the CPIF measurement, which removes rising interest rates on mortgages from the equation, stood at 6.7 percent in May, down from 7.6 percent in April. This was in line with predictions, reports Bloomberg.

Inflation according to CPIF is the measurement used by Sweden’s Central Bank, the Riksbank, which is aiming to get it down to its two percent target.

“A continued decrease in electricity and food prices contributed to the lower inflation rate in May,” said Statistics Sweden analyst Mikael Nordin.

Swedish vocabulary: inflationen - inflation

Turkish president dampens hopes of Sweden joining Nato in July

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday rebuffed growing international pressure on Ankara to ratify Sweden's Nato membership bid before the Western defence alliance meets in July.

Western officials had hoped Erdogan would soften his position on the diplomatically charged issue after he secured a hard-fought re-election last month.

But Erdogan signalled no major shift in comments that were released by his office while Turkish and Swedish officials held last-minute negotiations in Ankara.

"Sweden has expectations. It doesn't mean that we will comply with them," Erdogan was quoted as saying. "In order for us to meet these expectations, first of all, Sweden must do its part."

Swedish vocabulary: förväntningar - expectations

Top Stockholm politician goes glam in drag queen library protest

The bespectacled former head teacher who leads the Liberals in Stockholm has appeared resplendent in makeup and an eggshell blue ballgown for a video in support of drag queen library readings.

In the campaign video, Jan Jönsson appears in a towering bouffant wig, glamourous eyelash extensions, and a low-cut dress adorned with red roses, reading the Astrid Lindgren classic The Brothers Lionheart to a group of small children, before turning to face the camera.

"Fairy tales are not dangerous for children and drag queens aren't either, but populism and intolerance, those are dangerous for children, and for adults too," he says.

The video was a direct attack on the far-right Sweden Democrats party, whose local politicians stopped a drag show story reading in Trelleborg in December, arguing that the drag queens involved, Lady Busty and Miss Shameless, were not suitable for children.

The Sweden Democrats' leader Jimmie Åkesson has since sought to capitalise on the controversy, pointing out repeatedly in television debates the unsuitability of the name, "Miss Shameless Winewhore", which one of the two drag queens uses for adult events.

In his video, Jönsson argued that allowing the far-right even this small encroachment into Sweden's culture risked freedom of expression in the future.

Swedish vocabulary: dragqueen - drag queen