COMPARE: How much have Swedish ministers' salaries increased since 1996?

This summer, Kristersson's salary will go up from 184,000 kronor per month to 191,000 kronor per month, with his ministerial colleagues' salaries going up from 145,000 kronor, to 150,500, or just over 1.8 million kronor a year.

Ministers, who are also members of parliament, are not paid for their parliamentary roles while they serve as ministers. Their salaries are decided once a year by Statsrådsarvodesnämden, the Ministerial Salary Committee, which consists of a chairman and two committee members elected by parliament.

The average salary across all sectors in Sweden between 1996 and 2021 (data is not yet available for 2022 or 2023) increased by 107 percent, from 17,900 kronor per month to 37,100 kronor a month, or 445,200 kronor a year. Prime ministerial salaries increased by 125 percent and ministerial salaries by 118 percent over the same period.

Between 1996 and 2023, ministerial salaries have increased by just over 131 percent from 65,000 kronor a month to 150,500 kronor a month, with prime ministerial salaries going up by 139 percent in the same time period.

See the graph below for more detail - you can hover over the lines to see specific figures for each year.