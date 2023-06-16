Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden plans to move ahead with 2030 Olympic bid

Sweden's Olympic Committee said on Thursday it would move ahead with plans to bid for the 2030 Winter Games after a feasibility study showed favourable results.

"Our preliminary study shows that Sweden has the possibility, know-how and willingness to organise the 2030 Winter Games," chairman of the Swedish Olympic Committee Hans von Uthmann said in a statement.

"I have informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Sweden wants to proceed to step two in the process and the IOC has welcomed us to the next phase, which is regular dialogue," he said.

The IOC had initially been due to announce the host city this year but has postponed its decision until 2024, citing challenges presented by climate change, but the reality is that there are few candidates.

Stockholm hosted the Summer Games in 1912, but has never hosted a Winter Olympics despite numerous attempts over the years.

Swedish vocabulary: vinter-OS - the Winter Olympics

Veterinary Institute launches public appeal to solve deer diarrhoea mystery

Diarrhoea is a common issue among Swedish deer, but the mystery of how it occurs has not yet been solved.

Sweden's National Veterinary Institute (SVA) has now requested that the public assist in a new research project to find out why deer across the country are affected.

"We've never found out what is causing the diarrhoea, and now we want to find out whether the single-celled parasite cryptosporidium could explain it," SVA veterinarian Karin Olofsson-Sannö said in a press statement.

In the study, veterinarians will investigate stool samples from deer with diarrhoea in search of the parasite, and this is where the SVA have asked the public for assistance.

However, the SVA did issue some specific guidelines.

Make sure to use double plastic bags or gloves on your hands, put the stool sample in a plastic bag and tie it closed. Then, wash your hands carefully to reduce the risk of infection.

You can register the sample on a special form on the SVA's website, after which the institute will organise free transport for analysis.

Swedish vocabulary: avföringsprovet - the stool sample

Hungary set to vote on Sweden Nato bid before July summit

Hungary, which alongside Turkey is the last remaining Nato member to ratify Sweden's application, is scheduled to vote on the matter by July 7th, just four days before the bloc's scheduled summit in Vilnius.

Hungary's vote on Sweden's accession is listed in a document titled "Plan of the National Assembly's June-July 2023 session" published earlier this week on the assembly's website, although no exact date is mentioned.

Unanimous backing is needed for new countries to secure the guarantees afforded by Nato, but both Ankara and Budapest have yet to ratify Sweden's entry.

The Western defence alliance will meet in Lithuania's capital Vilnius for a two-day summit set to start from July 11.

The Hungarian parliament's spring session will end on Friday with the accession vote not included on the agenda.

However, an "extraordinary summer session" follows which is "expected to end on July 7", the parliament's press office told AFP in an email.

Swedish vocabulary: Ungern och Turkiet - Hungary and Turkey

'Ready to act': Swedish government prepares for drought and wildfires

Sweden is unusually hot and dry for this time of the year, which is affecting harvests of crops intended for human consumption as well as feed for livestock, and increasing the risk of wildfires across much of the country.

"Sweden is much better equipped to handle forest fires now than in previous years," Sweden's civil defence minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, said in a press conference on Thursday alongside rural affairs minister Peter Kullgren.

"Our bow is drawn and the country is on its toes and ready to act," Bohlin added.

Kullgren confirmed that it is already clear that harvests will be smaller than usual this year due to the dry conditions Sweden has experienced since April. It's possible that Sweden will be able to access EU funds to assist the country, from a possible reserve package of 300 million euros, around 3 billion kronor.

"I don't want to give any false hope that money is going to rain down from the sky, the EU, or someone else, rather all our efforts right now are going towards minimising the consequences," he said.

Some of these efforts, he said, include changing certain regulations to increase access to animal feed, as it appears that supplies in many areas will be much lower than normal in many areas.

Swedish vocabulary: beredd att agera - ready to act