LISTEN: Midsummer tips, smoke-free society, and how safe is Sweden?

Published: 17 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 17 Jun 2023 08:27 CET
In this week's episode: how to celebrate Midsummer, why Sweden looks set to become Europe's first smoke-free society, Nato updates, and what Stockholm can learn from Malmö as it tries to get gun crime under control.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard OrangeJames Savage, and Becky Waterton.

This week we discuss:

Beyoncé

Midsummer

Smoke-free Sweden

Nato latest

Gang crime

The interview with the crime reporter Diamant Salihu that we refer to in the episode was published in two parts on February 4th and 7th 2023 if you'd like to go back and listen. 

