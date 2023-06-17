Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Midsummer tips, smoke-free society, and how safe is Sweden?
In this week's episode: how to celebrate Midsummer, why Sweden looks set to become Europe's first smoke-free society, Nato updates, and what Stockholm can learn from Malmö as it tries to get gun crime under control.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange, James Savage, and Becky Waterton.
This week we discuss:
Beyoncé
Midsummer
Smoke-free Sweden
Nato latest
- Turkish president dampens hopes of Sweden joining Nato in July
- Hungary set to vote on Sweden Nato bid before July summit
Gang crime
- How could Sweden put an end to its deadly wave of gang crime?
- IN STATS: How safe is Sweden in comparison to similar countries?
The interview with the crime reporter Diamant Salihu that we refer to in the episode was published in two parts on February 4th and 7th 2023 if you'd like to go back and listen.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Comments
See Also
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange, James Savage, and Becky Waterton.
This week we discuss:
Beyoncé
Midsummer
Smoke-free Sweden
Nato latest
- Turkish president dampens hopes of Sweden joining Nato in July
- Hungary set to vote on Sweden Nato bid before July summit
Gang crime
- How could Sweden put an end to its deadly wave of gang crime?
- IN STATS: How safe is Sweden in comparison to similar countries?
The interview with the crime reporter Diamant Salihu that we refer to in the episode was published in two parts on February 4th and 7th 2023 if you'd like to go back and listen.
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.