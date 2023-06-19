Politics in Sweden: What changes to the constitution could mean for citizenship

Advertisement

Sweden’s conservative government has now set up a new cross-bloc committee to explore whether or not – and if yes, then how – to change the constitution in terms of people’s rights and freedoms.

This follows the Tidö Agreement, the deal that allowed Moderate Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to form a government with the Christian Democrats and Liberals, with the backing of the far-right Sweden Democrats, and some of the things that the four parties agreed to investigate at the time.

One of the items on the agenda for the new committee is to take a close look at whether or not the right to Swedish citizenship should be revised so that it would be possible to revoke dual citizens’ Swedish nationality if they commit certain crimes, or if it turns out they lied when they applied for citizenship.

These crimes, according to the directive issued to the committee, include crimes that threaten the foundations of society, crimes against humanity, or "certain other kinds of international crimes or other very serious offences". It will be up to the committee to suggest specific criminal offences.

Today, according to the Swedish constitution (The Instrument of Government, chapter 2, article 7), "No citizen who is domiciled in the Realm or who has previously been domiciled in the Realm may be deprived of his citizenship unless he becomes at the same time a citizen of another state".

Previous Swedish governments have, on several occasions, considered creating exceptions that would allow the state to revoke a person’s citizenship in certain cases, but have never moved forward with such proposals. So it’s hard to say at this stage whether or not this is likely to happen this time around, or if we’re looking at another inquiry that will eventually end with nothing.

The government also wants the committee to make membership of a criminal gang illegal.

The committee will consist of representatives of all of Sweden’s eight parties, and they are set to submit their conclusions by December 1st next year at the latest. After that, the government will have to choose whether or not to proceed with any proposals and eventually put a bill to a vote in parliament.

The Swedish constitution can only be changed after two consecutive parliaments vote yes, so any changes, if there are any, would probably not come into effect until after the next election in 2026 (unless a snap election is held before then, but the Swedes are probably fed up with the threat of snap elections).

Other items that the committee has been tasked to consider include broadening the definition of discrimination and looking at whether some rights should be made stronger in the constitution, such as the right to having your case tried in court (this right obviously already exists in Swedish law, but the question is whether it should be given constitutional status), and the right to abortion.

Sweden’s abortion laws as of 1975 guarantee the right to free abortion until week 18, but as more and more countries are becoming more restrictive – such as the US, Poland and Slovakia – it is worth considering enshrining the right to abortion in the constitution, writes the government.

In other news

The Green Party is in the market for a new party leader, after Per Bolund said he would hand in his resignation at its conference this autumn, after four years as leader and 20 years in top-level politics.

Despite the climate issue being a top talking point in Sweden, the Green Party has not managed to capitalise on it, hovering dangerously close to the four-percent parliamentary threshold for years. Bolund has failed to attract more voters, but to be fair, he’s never faced huge criticism either.

The Green Party traditionally has two leaders, a man and a woman, and Bolund's colleague Märta Stenevi is expected to stay on. The principle of a gender-equal leadership may cause a headache for the party, as it isn’t really seen as having a male politician who’s ready to be leader at the moment. There’s also talk about revising the two-leader model – perhaps one leader only would have more star quality?

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics.