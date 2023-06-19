Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Two die in plane crash off the coast of Sweden

Two people have been confirmed dead after a light sport aircraft heading from Poland to Sweden went down in the sea near Norrköping at around 8pm on Sunday, reports Swedish media.

The aircraft, a Rallye propeller plane, was heading to Dala-Järna but had changed its destination to Skavsta Airport for unknown reasons. It is not yet known why the aircraft lost height and crashed.

The two people were Hungarian citizens in their 40s, police said on Monday morning.

Swedish vocabulary: an airport – en flygplats

Helicopters called out to forest fire in northern Sweden

Firefighters were battling a blaze in the forest north of Sorsele late on Sunday.

An area measuring around seven hectares was on fire, and aircraft and helicopters were called in to drop water on the flames.

By 8.30pm, a spokesperson told the TT news agency that they believed they were about to get the fire under control, but added that they wanted to make absolutely sure before they said so, due to the “extreme situation when it comes to the risk of forest fires”.

Despite weekend rainstorms, nearly all of Sweden on Monday morning remained covered by weather agency SMHI’s warning of a risk of forest fires after weeks of tinder-dry conditions.

Swedish vocabulary: a forest fire – en skogsbrand

Life-threatening injuries after horses escape in Stockholm

Two people, a man and a woman in their 70s, are seriously injured after five horses bolted on the Djurgården island in Stockholm on Saturday, a police spokesperson told TT.

One of them is described as having life-threatening injuries.

It is not known exactly what happened, but the five horses, without riders, took off at around half past three on Saturday afternoon and ran around the island. Police said people had to throw themselves out of their way and they were still taking witness statements on Sunday.

All five horses were eventually caught. One of them had received minor injuries to a leg.

Swedish vocabulary: a horse – en häst

