Reader question: Do I get a day off at Midsummer?

The majority of workers - at least those who work normal working hours throughout the week - will have the day off on Midsummer's Eve, despite the fact that it is not officially a röd dag or public holiday.

The reason it's celebrated on a Friday rather than on the actual summer solstice, which this year is on June 21st, is due to a 1953 reform to make it fit in better with the working week - and presumably to give workers the Saturday off to recover from the festivities.

It is, however, listed as a holiday day equivalent to a Sunday in Sweden's Annual Leave Act, so if you don't usually work on Sundays you should have the day off.

If you do have to work on Midsummer's Eve, you may be offered OB-tillägg (pay for working inconvenient hours), overtime pay, or a day off in lieu at a later date.