Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

US strategic bombers on 'historic' visit to Sweden

Two strategic bombers belonging to the United States Airforce for the first time in modern times landed on Swedish soil shortly after 4.30pm on Monday afternoon, as part of a military exercise.

The B-1 aircraft were escorted by three Swedish Jas 39 Gripen fighter jets when they landed at the Swedish airforce's F 21 Norrbotten base in the city of Luleå, northern Sweden, reports TT. The event was described as "historic" by Tommy Petersson, the acting head of the Swedish airforce.

"In these uncertain times and awaiting Swedish Nato membership, it's important to have strong partners, and the US is, together with Finland, Sweden's most important partner," he said.

Swedish vocabulary: an exercise – en övning

95-year-old woman on trial over alleged hate crimes

A 95-year-old woman faces trial after allegedly writing derogatory comments about Arabs, Africans and non-heterosexual people on a Nazi website, Swedish newswire TT quotes the prosecutor as arguing. She is accused of writing, among other things, that they ”are destroying our culture”.

The woman is charged with agitation against an ethnic group at Falu District Court.

She denies the allegations.

Swedish vocabulary: agitation against an ethnic group – hets mot folkgrupp

SJ to scrap ticket machines at Stockholm Central Station

Swedish train operator SJ is set to remove its ticket machines from Stockholm Central Station for good in September, reports public radio broadcaster P4 Stockholm.

”They've served us well for a number of years, but they are built on a system which will no longer exist. Besides, few customers buy their tickets via the machines,” an SJ spokesperson told P4.

Passengers will instead have to buy their tickets via SJ's website, its app or one of their ticket agents at the train station.

Swedish vocabulary: a ticket agent – ett biljettombud

Russia could pose threat to Sweden 'for decades'

The Swedish parliament's defence committee has warned that Russia still has fighter jets, cruise missiles, and nuclear weapons capable of attacking Sweden, and could remain a threat for decades.

In the new report, the cross party committee presented its latest analysis of Sweden's security, dubbed Allvarstid, a term stemming from world war two propaganda roughly translating as "a time of gravity or seriousness".

The committee stated in its report that an armed attack on Sweden remained a real possibility.

"It can't be ruled out that military force or further threats to use such force could be used against Sweden either," the report reads.

"Russia represents a serious threat for the foreseeable future," former Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said. "That could be the case for decades."

Swedish vocabulary: to rule out – att utesluta