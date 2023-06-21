Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Police probe shootings in Malmö and Gothenburg

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Malmö late on Tuesday. Officers were called to the scene at 10.50pm after reports of gunshots being fired in a parking garage, and when they arrived they found the victim in a car. Less than an hour later they reported he was dead.

No suspects had been arrested by Wednesday morning.

In a separate incident, police reported in the early hours of Wednesday that a man found with gunshot wounds at Hisings Kärra in Gothenburg on Tuesday afternoon had died in hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Swedish vocabulary: shot – skjuten

IN DEPTH:

Two men die in workplace accident

Two men in their 40s have died in a work-related accident in the southern Swedish town of Ängelholm.

The men fell into a tank of toxic and explosive gas at plastic recycling company Omni Polymers shortly before 7am on Tuesday. Chemical divers were called out to get them out of the hard-to-reach space, but one man died in the accident and the other later died in hospital.

Six firefighters were also taken to hospital with minor injuries after a complicated rescue operation, during which it emerged that the gas was hydrogen sulphide, which is poisonous, corrosive and flammable.

A work environment investigation has been launched into causing the death of another person by negligence.

Swedish vocabulary: causing the death of another person by negligence – vållande till annans död

Advertisement

Swedish restaurant in world’s top-50 list

Sweden nabbed one spot on the World Best Restaurant Academy’s list of the world’s 50 best restaurants, which saw Central in Lima, Peru, clinch the top spot.

Frantzén, Sweden’s only three-star Michelin eatery, was awarded 30th place. The restaurant, located on Norrmalm in Stockholm, last year climbed all the way to sixth place.

Last year’s competition was won by Denmark’s Geranium, which was therefore not allowed to compete this year. Instead, Alchemist in Copenhagen managed to snag fifth place.

Swedish vocabulary: a competition – en tävling

How a median salary threshold would impact work permit applicants

A new report by the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise argues that a pay threshold for work permits set at the median salary in Sweden would effectively put a complete halt to labour immigration in certain sectors, and high-educated professions would take a hit, too.

One in ten IT experts would be denied a work permit if the salary threshold is set at the median salary, work permit holders’ contribution to Sweden’s GDP would decrease by 16 billion kronor, and Sweden would miss out on five billion kronor in tax revenue, according to the report.

The Swedish government last month announced plans to hike the minimum salary threshold for a work permit to 26,560 kronor a month, set at 80 percent of the median salary in Sweden. The new threshold would replace the existing minimum of 13,000 kronor a month from October 1st.

Swedish vocabulary: tax revenue – skatteintäkter