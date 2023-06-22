KEY POINTS: Travelling by road around Midsummer 2023

Advertisement

The roads to Dalarna

With many people living in Stockholm and its surroundings going out to the most traditional Midsummer celebrations in the towns around Lake Siljan in Dalarna, the roads that go out that way are expected to be particularly busy.

Roads where heavy traffic are expected include the national roads, or riksväg 50 and 70 inland from Uppsala towards Dalarna, and the E16 between Gävle and Borlänge.

Bengt Olsson, head of press at the Swedish Transport Administration, told the TT newswire that people should expect queues and traffic jams once they get closer to Lake Siljan itself.

"The closer to Siljan you get, the narrower the roads, so you should expect some queues," he said.

A map of roads expected to be busy over Midsummer. Photo: Swedish Transport Administration

The busiest big motorways

The E4 motorway, which runs from Helsingborg to Stockholm and then all the way up the east coast, is expected to be busier than usual as people use it to visit friends and relatives to the north or south.

The transport administration expects particularly heavy traffic on the E4 north up towards Sundsvall, and also on the E14 motorway around the mountain resort of Åre.

Another typical Midsummer traffic bottleneck is the E22 south between Norrköping and Kalmar.

Advertisement

On the West Coast, Olsson warned that smaller roads around the coastal towns of Båstad, Halmstad, Tylösand and Falkenberg tended to get very busy around Midsummer, with even worse tailbacks on the narrow windy roads north from Gothenburg towards Strömstad on the border with Norway.

Be careful on the return journey

When it comes to Midsummer traffic accidents, Olsson said that statistically they have tended to happen on the way back from Midsummer rather than on the way out, even though the traffic tended to be worse before the celebrations.

Olsson recommended that people make sure that they are properly rested and have recovered from any hangovers before setting off on their return trips.