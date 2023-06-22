Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

WWF asks Sweden to save animals this summer by using less water

Frogs, fish and insects in Sweden are easily affected by droughts and heatwaves, the WWF warns, but you can help protect them by saving water.

These animals are completely reliant on water to live, WWF expert Mats Johansson told TT newswire. They are especially affected by high temperatures, as they often have difficulty regulating their body temperatures, so they end up being the same temperature as the water around them.

"The animals and plants they eat can also die or be affected by the water temperature," he said.

"It is extremely important that we save water, and each of us can do that. We can reuse water and we can minimise our water usage, have a brown unwatered lawn and don't fill pools or similar with water," he said.

"We can also offer water to birds and insects, for example by building small ponds," he explained.

Swedish vocabulary: spara på vattnet - save water

Swedish economy expected to pick up again 'late this year'

Sweden's period of low growth will be relatively short and the economy will pick up late this year or early next year, according to a new report by the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research (KI).

Previously, KI, a government agency operating under the country's finance ministry, had predicted that Sweden's period of low growth could extend throughout 2025 with things only beginning to improve in 2026.

Now, however, the institute believes that things could start getting better as early as the end of 2024.

Advertisement

"Well, we do think that the Swedish economy will be growing again from late this year," KI's head of forecasting, Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, told The Local.

"We have negative quarters now. And so a slight uptick late this year, beginning of next year, but this is all uncertain."

She added, however, that the "quite strong" GDP figures reported the first quarter of this year might not be as strong as they seemed, as they were mainly driven by well-stocked inventories.

Swedish vocabulary: lågkonjunktur - period of low growth

Sweden jails disgraced Italian star surgeon Paolo Macchiarini

Once hailed for pioneering windpipe surgery, former Karolinska surgeon Paolo Macchiarini was on Wednesday sentenced to two and a half years in prison for aggravated assault on patients.

Macchiarini won praise in 2011 after claiming to have performed the world's first synthetic trachea transplants using stem cells, while he was a surgeon at Stockholm's Karolinska University Hospital.

The experimental procedure was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine.

But allegations soon emerged that the procedure had been carried out on patients who were not critically ill at the time of the surgery.

Three of his patients in Sweden died, though the deaths have not been directly linked to the surgeries.

Swedish vocabulary: grov misshandel - aggravated assault

Advertisement

US bombers land in Sweden 'for first time in modern era'

US strategic bombers are in Sweden for the first time to carry out a joint military exercise with the Nato applicant.

Two American B-1B Lancers landed at Luleå-Kallax airport in northern Sweden on Monday June 19th, the military said.

"We are carrying out a joint exercise, both the air force and the army, with the Bomber Task Force," air force spokeswoman Louise Levin told AFP.

She did not say how long the exercises would last.

The military said in a statement that "for the first time in modern times US bomber planes have landed in Sweden".

"In these uncertain times and while waiting for Nato membership it is important to have strong partners."

Swedish vocabulary: övning - exercise

Far-right Sweden Democrats to sell off video and news sites

The far-right Sweden Democrats plan to sell off their controversial YouTube channel Riks and news site Samtiden, after making a decision to no longer own media outlets.

Dick Erixon, the publisher responsible for both sites, told Aftonbladet that a decision had already been taken and that the details of the separation would be worked out over the summer.

"The party has said that it shouldn't own any media," he told the newspaper. "The decision has been taken on that principle, but it's not yet decided how it's going to be done. How the transfer is going to be made isn't yet clear, but it's something we're working on and we'll give more details as soon as we're ready."

Riks, which is wholly owned by the Sweden Democrats through its company Samtid & Framtid AB, has been particularly controversial, with hosts, for instance, dressing up in burqas to ridicule Muslim women.

Swedish vocabulary: Samtid & Framtid - the present and the future