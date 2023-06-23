Advertisement

Foreign-born people in Sweden 'leave labour market earlier'

Foreign-born people are more likely to leave the labour market by the time they are 50, a Swedish report has found. Photo by mostafa mahmoudi on Unsplash

A higher proportion of people born aboard leave the labour market before they turn 50 compared to those born in Sweden, a report has found.

A weaker position on the labour market and poorer health are among factors that cause people born outside of Sweden to stop working before the age of 50 more frequently than those born in Sweden, the authors of a report have concluded.

The report was produced by the Institute for Evaluation of Labour Market and Education Policy (IFAU).

People born abroad are more likely to stop working due to unemployment -- rather than because they have retired and begun drawing a pension – than those born in Sweden, the report also found.

Earlier withdrawal from working life was found to be more common among people born in Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. However, there was also a large variance within these groups. It is therefore also common for foreigners to work until well past the age of 65.

Among other findings, married men born outside of Sweden work for longer than unmarried men; while the reverse was true for women.

Financial constraints, rather than personal choice, are the main explanation for different retirement patterns between domestic and foreign born members of the Swedish labour market, according to the report.

