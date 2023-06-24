Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Why do Swedes take such long summer holidays (and why we all should)?
In this week's episode: Russia threat, brighter economic outlook, Sweden's boardroom diversity failure, why Swedes take such long summer holidays, and how to enjoy the Swedish summer on a budget.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange, James Savage, and Becky Waterton.
This week we discuss:
Russia threat
Lack of diversity in business
Economy latest
Summer holidays
- Why do the Swedes take such long summer holidays?
- How to have a cheap holiday in Sweden this summer
- Swedish word of the day: allemansrätten
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
