Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: Why do Swedes take such long summer holidays (and why we all should)?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 24 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 24 Jun 2023 08:31 CET
LISTEN: Why do Swedes take such long summer holidays (and why we all should)?

In this week's episode: Russia threat, brighter economic outlook, Sweden's boardroom diversity failure, why Swedes take such long summer holidays, and how to enjoy the Swedish summer on a budget.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard OrangeJames Savage, and Becky Waterton.

This week we discuss:

Russia threat

Lack of diversity in business 

Economy latest

Advertisement

Summer holidays

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Advertisement

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also