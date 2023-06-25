Essential Sweden: Renting, healthcare and buying a summer house

Advertisement

Sweden's Enforcement Authority is responsible for collecting unpaid debts, fines, and declarations of bankruptcy. So, what happens if an unpaid bill reaches the Enforcement Authority, and can you do anything if you have a black mark on your record?

Sweden is often cited as one of the best countries in the world for raising children, but what do international parents need to know when planning a move here? And can your children access healthcare without a Swedish personal number?

Many people in Sweden have a summer house or "sommarstuga" to escape to during their long holidays. Getting one of your own can be easier than you think – and thanks to the weak krona, it's surprisingly affordable if you're paying in a stronger foreign currency.

In Sweden, a sambo is a domestic partner – someone you’re in a relationship with and live with, but to whom you aren’t married. If you, as a non-EU citizen, are in a sambo relationship with a Swedish citizen, you can apply for a residence permit on the basis of that relationship. But meeting the requirements of that permit is not always straightforward.

Renting second-hand in Sweden is tough, with high competition for homes in the big cities and contracts usually limited to a year at most. But the bright side is that you have a lot of rights as a renter in the country – just make sure you know what they are.

Whether you moved to Sweden for love or relocated there with a partner, sometimes a relationship just doesn't work out and you'll need to consider the option of divorce. Understanding how to navigate the administrative side can at least make it more straightforward.