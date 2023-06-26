Gröna Lund: What we know about Sweden's fatal rollercoaster crash

Advertisement

What happened?

Around 11.30am on Sunday, one of the cars on the Jetline attraction at Gröna Lund amusement park on Stockholm's Djurgården island partially derailed, in an accident which killed one person, a woman in her 30s, according to police.

In total, 14 people were on the affected train car. Nine were injured with one receiving serious injuries. Three of the passengers were children who sustained minor injuries and the other four uninjured passengers were described as being "in shock".

The front part of the carriage took some people with it as it fell, and it was left hanging at a height of around six to eight metres.

"What we know is that the front part of the car partially derailed," said Annika Troselius, information manager at amusement park owners Parks and Resorts, told a press conference.

"The car stopped in the middle of the tracks with one carriage leaning to one side."

How could this happen?

It's not yet clear what caused the accident, but the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (Statens Haverikommission or SHK) was investigating the site on Monday.

The Jetline attraction was originally installed in 1988 and fully renovated in 2000. It, along with all other attractions at Swedish theme parks, must be inspected on a yearly basis.

In addition to this, Gröna Lund carries out further inspections "every six months, every month and every week", Troselius told the TT newswire, with technicians also inspecting the rides every day before the park opens.

Advertisement

When was it last inspected?

The most recent yearly inspection, carried out by independent accredited inspections company Dekra, was carried out at the beginning of June.

Jetline passed this inspection without any comments.

"Result: No flaws. Offers reassuring safety," the report, seen by TT newswire, states.

Inspection companies in Sweden must be accredited with Swedac, the Swedish Board for Accreditation and Conformity Assessment, before they can assess or certify attractions, with only three companies in Sweden currently accredited.

After certification, Swedan carries out regular controls on these companies at regular intervals of between 12 and 16 months.

"If we discover serious issues, if the company doesn't have the skills or is doing stupid things, we can recall an accreditation," Swedec head of communications Peter Kronvall told TT.

Advertisement

What happens now?

In the short term, Gröna Lund will remain closed for "at least a week, in order to be there for friends and family members of those affected and for our employees", according to a statement on its website.

All those who were at the park on Sunday, as well as those who had booked tickets for the coming week, will have their tickets automatically refunded.

Gröna Lund has begun its own technical investigation, and Accident Investigation Authority (SHK) general director John Ahlberk has described it as "probable" that the authority will also launch an investigation.

"This is due to the serious consequences of this accident, which means we want to take a closer look," he said.

If SHK decides to launch an investigation, this could take up to a year, Ahlberk told TT.

"It's not just a technical investigation, we'll also take a look at documentation concerning the event, interview those involved, look at supervisory frameworks and training," he said.

In the investigation on Monday, he said that the authority would be inspecting the ride, the derailed carriage "and other technical parts", as well as talking to staff at Gröna Lund.

A number of rides at other parks in Sweden which are made by the same manufacturer as the Jetline ride were closed on Monday, such as the Godiståget at Kolmården Zoo near Norrköping and the Draken ride at Furuviksparken near Gävle.

The Lisebergbanan ride, also by the same manufacturer, would remain open, Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg told SVT on Sunday.