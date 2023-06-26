Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Investigation launched after one person dies in rollercoaster accident

Stockholm’s iconic theme park Gröna Lund will stay closed for at least a week, after a rollercoaster derailed on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least nine, reports public broadcaster SVT.

A Gröna Lund spokesperson said the park has not had a more serious accident since the 1970s, and it has launched an investigation to find out what happened. The ride was inspected by an external inspector before the park opened for the season this spring, and the park spokesperson said that its own staff also carry out regular inspections, plus go through all the rides every day before they open.

"This is a terrible incident and words can’t describe how we’re feeling right now, but that’s of course nothing compared to those close to the people affected. Something like this must not happen, and our thoughts are with those affected. It’s a day of mourning at Gröna Lund," the TT news agency quoted spokesperson Annika Troselius as telling reporters at a press conference on Sunday.

The Jetline ride, which was launched in 1988 and travels at around 90 km/h, derailed at around 11.30am on Sunday. The park was evacuated and police and ambulances were sent to the scene.

Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand told TT: "I recently visited the park with my family and I can’t even imagine how it must feel when the most beautiful day suddenly turns into a nightmare."

Swedish vocabulary: a theme park – en nöjespark

Swedish sex workers told to pay tax

Sex workers need to pay tax on their income just like for all other work, the Swedish Tax Agency has clarified in a statement on its website, recently reported by law news site Dagens Juridik.

"Those who earn an income from selling sexual services are by law obligated to declare their income on their tax declaration and can pay in their tax to their tax account themselves," the agency says.

Although selling one’s own body for sex is legal in Sweden, buying sex has been illegal since 1999.

The Tax Agency concedes that people selling sex may be in a vulnerable position due to the nature of the work and adds that "it could feel difficult to follow the laws on taxation of income. Especially considering that the buyers’ act is criminal".

Swedish vocabulary: an income – en inkomst

Warning of summer spike in break-ins in Sweden

A Swedish organisation which works to prevent theft and fraud warns of an increase in burglaries during the summer months, especially as more people travel, leaving their home empty for days or weeks.

A total of 2,078 break-ins have been reported by people owning detached or terraced homes so far this year, writes Stöldskyddsföreningen in a press statement quoted by Swedish newswire TT on Monday.

That’s up from 2,035 in the same period last year. When it comes to burglars breaking into storage spaces on attics and in basements, 9,658 police reports have been made, up from 8,747 incidents last year.

"Everyone can do something. One simple rule of thumb is to make sure it looks like you’re home when you’re away," said Stöldskyddsföreningen’s expert Lina Nilsson in the press statement.

"Don’t clean, turn on lamps and radio or television with the help of timers, ask the neighbour to empty your mailbox and throw their waste in your bin, for example," she added.

Swedish vocabulary: a break-in – ett inbrott

Summer strike could cause travel chaos at Swedish airports

Security staff at airports could walk out on July 3rd if a strike, threatened by the Swedish union for transport workers, goes ahead. Negotiations between the union and employers are under way.

A potential strike would apply to certain days and times, and would hit the airports in different ways. The security checks at Bromma and Landvetter would be affected by a strike and no passengers would be able to depart from these two airports – but flights would be able to land.

At Arlanda airport, the strike wouldn’t ground passengers completely, but it would affect the baggage scanners, which would mean that it would not be possible to check in luggage.

Swedish vocabulary: a strike – en strejk