Travel news: How Sweden's airport strike threat could affect you

Security staff at several airports are set to walk out on July 3rd if the strike, threatened by the Swedish union for transport workers (Svenska Transportarbetareförbundet), goes ahead.

Negotiations between the union and employers are under way, with the union demanding higher entry wages, salary increases based on experience and skills, and more predictable rotas.

The strike would affect Arlanda, Bromma and Landvetter airports at the following times.

Bromma and Landvetter

Monday, July 3rd, 3am-11.59pm

Friday, July 7th, 3am-11.59pm

Monday, July 10th, 3am-11.59pm

Friday, July 14th, 3am-11.59pm

Arlanda

Wednesday, July 5th, 7pm - Thursday, July 6th, 7pm

Wednesday, July 12th, 7pm - Thursday, July 13th, 7pm

We wouldn't rule out that there could also be knock-on effects outside of these times.

At Bromma and Landvetter, a strike would affect all work carried out by airport security staff, which would mean that no one would be able to depart from the airport. Flights would however be able to land, so arriving passengers who don’t have to go through security should in theory not be affected.

There won’t be a total walkout at Arlanda, but the strike would affect airport baggage scanners. This could mean that passengers might not be able to travel with check-in luggage, only carry-on bags.

If you’ve bought a package holiday (say, transport and accommodation) and your flight is cancelled as a result of any strike action, your purchase is protected by law and you can reclaim your money.

This guarantee however does not apply to regular commercial flights in this case.

Airlines aren’t obligated to refund travellers over extraordinary circumstances that they are not able to control, such as passengers missing their flights because airport security staff went on strike.

Passengers are only entitled to a refund if the airline itself cancels the flight.

It’s also difficult to claim a refund from the airport itself, because there is no buyer-vendor contract between the traveller and the airport. Similar requests have generally been rejected in the past.

If you do want to try to get a refund in the event of a strike, you could contact Sweden’s National Board for Consumer Disputes (ARN) or launch a small claims procedure in a Swedish court.

How likely is the strike to go ahead?

It could go ahead. But negotiations are under way and we know from experience that Swedish unions and employers will generally try to seek a resolution – strikes are very much seen as a last resort in Sweden.