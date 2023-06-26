Weather this week: Downpours and thunder in store for southern Sweden

Advertisement

"Downpour-like rain" is expected to hit much of southern Sweden on Monday evening, according to a statement by Ulrica Sievert, meteorologist at weather agency SMHI, including Götaland, southern Värmland and Närke. This will be preceded by sun and temperatures of around 25 degrees.

In general, other areas of Sweden can expect the sun and 25 degree temperatures to continue, with local showers in some areas.

In northern Norrland, occasional rainstorms are forecast, with northern Lappland and Norrbotten expected to be most effected.

Although they are not officially-defined regions, weather reports regularly refer to the areas of Götaland, Svealand and Norrland when describing the forecast for Sweden.

Götaland is the southernmost region of Sweden, roughly a quarter of the geographical area of the country, and it comprises the counties of Blekinge, Bohuslän, Dalsland, Halland, Skåne, Småland, Västergötland, Östergötland, Gotland and Öland.

The next region is Svealand, also making up around a quarter of the geographical area of Sweden, including Dalarna, Närke, Södermanland, Uppland, Värmland and Västmanland.

Finally, the northernmost region is Norrland, which makes up the remaining half of the country when it comes to area. Norrland comprises Gästrikland, Hälsingland, Härjedalen, Jämtland, Medelpad, Ångermanland, Västerbotten, Norrbotten and Lappland.

Thunderstorms expected to continue throughout Tuesday in some areas

The cold front, bringing with it rain and thunder, is expected to remain over southwest Götaland throughout Tuesday, bringing with it further downpours and a possible risk of flooding in some areas. In the rest of Götaland, conditions are expected to be cloudy with some showers.

Cloud is expected in both Svealand and Norrland throughout Tuesday, particularly in coastal and mountainous areas of northern Norrland, as well as southern Värmland and Närke in Svealand.

Changeable weather throughout the week

On Wednesday and Thursday, a mix of cloud and sunny conditions is expected across the country, with showers in some areas. When it is sunny, temperatures are likely to reach around 25 degrees.

The forecast for the end of the week is "unpredictable", SMHI said, although it looks like more unstable weather and rain is likely.

Weather warnings

Yellow weather warnings are in place for southern Götaland on Monday, due to a risk of high winds and downpours in Skåne, Halland and parts of Kronoberg and Västra Götaland.

On Tuesday, this warning is no longer forecast for Skåne and Halland, but it is expected to remain in place in Kronoberg and Västra Götaland, as well as moving further east towards Kalmar, Blekinge and Öland.

The upside of the forecast rainstorms is the fact that the weather warnings for wildfires which are currently in place over much of southern Sweden will no longer apply on Wednesday, with the exception of Gotland, which as of Monday is still expected to be under a wildfire warning at the end of the week.

Current drought warnings in Halland, Kalmar, Jönköping, Västra Götaland, Uppsala, Blekinge and Kronoberg are, however, still expected to be in place at the end of the week.

No high temperature warnings are in place on Monday, and SMHI does not expect any to be put in place throughout this week.