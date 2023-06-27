Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swedish weather this week: Downpour followed by 'unpredictable' forecast

Downpour-like rain battered much of southern and western Sweden on Monday evening, after weeks of sunshine and tinder-dry conditions.

A yellow weather warning of "heavy rain with elements of thunder" which could cause flooding remained in place in south-eastern Sweden (roughly comprising the cities of Växjö, Kalmar and Karlskrona) on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a mix of cloud and sunny conditions is expected across Sweden, with showers in some areas. When it's sunny, temperatures are likely to reach around 25C.

The forecast for the end of the week is "unpredictable", weather agency SMHI said.

Swedish vocabulary: rain – regn

Swedish investigators detect 'anomaly' after rollercoaster crash

Four people remain in hospital after a rollercoaster derailed at Stockholm's iconic Gröna Lund theme park, killing one woman and injuring nine, according to regional healthcare services.

Two of them have serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, and the other two have less serious injuries. Three children who were injured in the accident have all been able to leave hospital.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority, which is investigating the site, said it had discovered an "anomaly". Its director-general John Ahlberk told public broadcaster SVT late on Monday that two of the derailed train car's set of wheels had for yet unknown reasons come loose.

"We went on a platform to be able to see the railway from above. We could follow the train car's journey and believe to have found the first spot where we've been able to see an anomaly," he said.

"That will be interesting for us to investigate," he added.

Swedish vocabulary: a rollercoaster – en bergochdalbana

Sweden scraps Covid isolation recommendations

Sweden will from July 1st remove some of its remaining Covid recommendations for the public, including advice to stay home and avoid close contact with others if you're ill or have Covid symptoms – although Swedish laws on communicable diseases still state in general that anyone who has an infectious disease should take appropriate actions to protect others against infection (which could include self-isolating).

The only formal Covid recommendations that will remain for the public after this date are guidelines about who should get vaccinated. There are, as of March 1st, no longer any recommendations for people aged 18-49 to get vaccinated (the previous recommendation for this age group was three doses).

People aged 50-79, and younger people at risk, are recommended to have had the basic Covid vaccinations of three doses, plus one dose ahead of the winter season. Over-80s should have had three doses, plus another two doses between March 1st 2023 and February 29th 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: the public – allmänheten

Nato to hold talks on Swedish entry before July summit

Nato will hold talks on Sweden joining the alliance before its summit next month, with the agreement of Turkey which has been holding up the bid, its secretary-general said.

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he had spoken to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and "agreed to convene a high-level meeting in Brussels before the summit."

"This meeting will include foreign ministers, heads of intelligence, and national security advisors. The aim is to make progress in completing Sweden's accession to Nato," he added.

Stoltenberg spoke to reporters in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, which will host next month's Nato summit on July 11th-12th.

Sweden has been a Nato "invitee" since June 2022, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Swedish vocabulary: a meeting – ett möte