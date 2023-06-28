Date set for high-level Nato meeting between Sweden and Turkey

Nato's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, on Wednesday announced that a date had already been set for the meeting.

"It is time to welcome Sweden as a full member of Nato," Swedish news agency TT quoted him as saying.

Stoltenberg is set to head the meeting himself. He has invited Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and his Turkish and Finnish counterparts, as well as intelligence and security chiefs from the three countries.

The meeting will take place the week before Nato's next summit, in Vilnius July 11th-12th, in the hope of clearing the way for Sweden's membership before the summit.

Advertisement

Sweden has been a Nato "invitee" since June 2022, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has so far been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Western officials have hoped Erdogan would soften his position on the diplomatically charged issue after he secured a hard-fought re-election last month.