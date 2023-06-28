Date set for high-level Nato meeting between Sweden and Turkey
Nato, Sweden, Finland and Turkey are set to meet on Thursday, July 6th, to discuss Sweden's application to join the military alliance.
Nato's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, on Wednesday announced that a date had already been set for the meeting.
"It is time to welcome Sweden as a full member of Nato," Swedish news agency TT quoted him as saying.
Stoltenberg is set to head the meeting himself. He has invited Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and his Turkish and Finnish counterparts, as well as intelligence and security chiefs from the three countries.
The meeting will take place the week before Nato's next summit, in Vilnius July 11th-12th, in the hope of clearing the way for Sweden's membership before the summit.
Sweden has been a Nato "invitee" since June 2022, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has so far been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.
Western officials have hoped Erdogan would soften his position on the diplomatically charged issue after he secured a hard-fought re-election last month.
The United States in particular has been pushing Ankara to give its green light, insisting that Sweden has met the terms of a deal agreed last year.
That accord includes a commitment to crack down on opposition Kurdish movements, such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party PKK, blacklisted by Ankara which considers them "terrorist" groups.
