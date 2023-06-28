Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

No deal as Swedish airport strike draws nearer

At the time of writing, a conflict between the Swedish union for transport workers and security staff employers has not yet been resolved. If the ongoing negotations are unsuccessful, security staff at Arlanda, Bromma and Landvetter airports are threatening to walk out on Monday, July 3rd.

Airport operator Swedavia is urging passengers to contact their airline or tour operator to find out how the conflict and a possible strike could affect them. People whose flights are cancelled are advised to contact Konsumentverket for more information on their consumer rights.

Swedish vocabulary: a strike – en strejk

Man jailed for ordering children to kill in gang conflict

Ibou Badjie, 20, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison as an instigator for having ordered five 14-and-15-year-old boys to carry out three violent crimes in southern Stockholm in January.

On January 20th, 15 shots were fired through the door of an apartment in the Fruängen suburb. Several people were in the apartment at the time, including a child, but no one was injured.

A man was then shot in Enskededalen the next day. He also escaped unharmed. The boys had been instructed to kill anyone who looked like they belonged to the rival gang Dalen, but the man had nothing to do with the conflict between Dalen and the Foxtrot criminal networks.

On the third day, a planned shooting in Skarpnäck was stopped by police.

During the trial, the court heard that the 20-year-old had instructed the boys and supplied them with weapons, on behalf of the so-called "Kurdish Fox", the alleged leader of the Foxtrot gang.

Badjie will appeal the verdict, said his lawyer.

Swedish vocabulary: to instigate – att anstifta

Warning of Swedish 'eggflation' amid rising prices

The price of eggs has gone up more in shops than can be justified by rising costs elsewhere in the production chain, according to a new report by the Swedish Competition Authority.

It finds that the price of eggs has increased over 30 percent in the past year, prompting some experts to use the expression "eggflation". This report is the first out of several, as part of the authority's investigation into a lack of competition and price increases in the grocery industry.

In future reports it is set to analyse the price of bread, cheese, chicken and cooking oil.

Swedish vocabulary: eggflation – äggflation

Sweden's plans to free up private rental market

Sweden's government has launched plans to make it easier to rent out privately owned and cooperative apartments and houses, with critics warning that this could create a new buy-to-let rental market.

In a press release on June 22nd, Sweden's housing minister, Andreas Carlson announced that the government was appointing Thomas Edling, a judge in the high court, to carry out an inquiry into how the rules governing private rentals of properties can be changed to make it easier to rent properties out.

The Local spoke to Martin Hofverberg, chief economist at the Swedish Union of Tenants, who predicted that the proposals, if enacted, would create a whole new sector of the rental market based around private individuals renting out buy-to-let apartments.

Swedish vocabulary: an apartment – en lägenhet