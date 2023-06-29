Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Morocco recalls ambassador over Quran burning

Morocco has recalled its ambassador after an Iraqi man burned a Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque on Wednesday. Its foreign ministry claims that the Swedish government permitted the burning to go ahead, which is inaccurate – demonstration permits are independently granted by the police.

Police have earlier this year tried to ban similar Quran burnings, but their bans were overturned by an appeals court as the Swedish constitution strongly protects the right to organise demonstrations.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the act as "legal but inappropriate".

The man who organised the Quran burning is now being investigated by police on two counts: possible hate crimes, because it took place outside a mosque, and breaking Stockholm's current ban on lighting fires (there's a fire ban in place due to the current tinder-dry conditions sparking a risk of wildfires).

The way Swedish freedom of expression laws work mean that police can't preemptively stop a protest from going ahead because they suspect someone might break the law (by for example lighting a fire in spite of a fire ban), but the person can be charged with a criminal offence afterwards. The only way a protest can be banned is if there's a clear, tangible risk of a threat to security or public safety.

Swedish vocabulary: to recall an ambassador – att kalla hem en ambassadör

Sweden expected to raise interest rate today

Sweden's Central Bank, the Riksbank, is set to announce its next interest rate decision on Thursday morning, with economists, business people and home owners bracing themselves for another raise.

The bank has previously been expected to raise the rate one last time by 0.25 percentage units, bringing it to 3.75 percent. But in recent days, more and more experts have been saying that it's possible it could raise it by more than that, and another time in the September round.

The Riksbank's interest rate, known as the repo or styrräntan in Swedish, sets the direction of the Swedish economy and affects other kinds of interest rates, such as bank savings and mortgages.

We'll report the latest on The Local when the bank releases its report at 9.30am.

Swedish vocabulary: an interest rate – en ränta

Date set for high-level Nato meeting between Sweden and Turkey

Nato, Sweden, Finland and Turkey are set to meet in Brussels on Thursday, July 6th, to discuss Sweden's application to join the military alliance.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will head the meeting himself. He has invited Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and his Turkish and Finnish counterparts, as well as intelligence and security chiefs from the three countries.

The meeting will take place the week before Nato's next summit, in Vilnius July 11th-12th, in the hope of clearing the way for Sweden's membership before the summit.

Sweden has been a Nato "invitee" since June 2022, but its membership bid, which must be ratified by all 31 member states, has so far been blocked by Turkey and Hungary.

Swedish vocabulary: a summit – ett toppmöte

Academics in uproar after Sweden cancels research funding

Sweden's government has cancelled all further funding for development research through the Swedish Research Council – the government body which is Sweden's largest funder – at just one week's notice, angering researchers who are seeing months spent writing applications go to waste.

Ashok Swain, head of the Peace and Conflict department at Uppsala University, told The Local the decision had taken him and his colleagues by surprise, and would mean a couple of projects at his department would go unfunded.

"When I was told by somebody a couple of months back that this was a possibility, I laughed at it because I didn't think anyone would ever do this because hundreds of people, hundreds of researchers have applied for the funding, and writing a research grant application is a huge, huge time-taker," he said.

"I thought this would not be done in a country like Sweden."

Swedish vocabulary: research – forskning

Swedish PM: 'Sweden needs a new, more intrusive, social policy'

Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, called for a new, more aggressive social policy to prevent children being drawn into gang crime in deprived areas of Sweden's cities in his speech to the Almedalen political festival.

Kristersson called for tougher family planning policies to stop women in vulnerable areas from having too many children, for compulsory pre-schools, and for "an army of adults to set boundaries against anti-social behaviour", likening the reforms required to those brought in to combat slum poverty in Sweden at the start of the 20th century.

"We once battled poverty in Sweden with a unique combination of a rational view of knowledge, intrusive social reforms, family planning and an ideal of upstanding behaviour," he said. "I believe Sweden needs to make this journey once again."

Swedish vocabulary: ideal of upstanding behaviour – skötsamhetsideal