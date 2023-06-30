Mother and child die after falling overboard from Sweden-Poland ferry

Advertisement

A huge search and rescue operation was launched after the pair, who were travelling on the Stena Spirit en route from Poland to Karlskrona in southern Sweden, went into the water on Thursday afternoon.

The child, a seven-year-old boy, fell into the sea and the mother jumped in after, according to reports.

Helicopters, several Nato ships which were taking part in an exercise in the area at the time, and the Stena Spirit all took part in the search for the pair, after security cameras spotted them going overboard.

It took about an hour before they were located. According to the Swedish Maritime Administration the woman, in her mid-30s, was found by a helicopter while the child was found by a rescue boat.



They were unconscious when they were found, but were given CPR and taken to a hospital in Karlskrona.

No news was given about their condition until noon on Friday, when Polish police told the Tvn24 news channel that they had been pronounced dead.

The mother and the child were both Polish citizens.