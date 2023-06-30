Swede finds 1000-year-old Viking-era skeleton in his garden

Advertisement

The man was digging in his garden in the seaside town of Hunnebostrand, close to the Norwegian border, when he found a human jaw with several teeth still remaining, with more and more parts of the skeleton emerging the deeper he dug.

After a forensic surgeon began inspecting the skeleton, they initially began treating it as a knife murder, only later establishing that the remains dated back to the Viking era.

"We noticed that there were breaks in the bones that were a little strange, very clean breaks, so we thought at first it could have been a knife murder," Peter Karan, a forensic surgeon, told the TT newswire. "We realised it was old, but we thought it was from the 1800s or something."

A part of the back of the skeleton's head. Photo: Anna Härdig

But it turned out that the skeleton was considerably older, with an analysis of the wisdom teeth revealing that the person lived in the time of the Vikings, around the year 1,000 AD.

According to a later analysis, the man was in his 20s, between 160cm and 170cm and had his origin outside the Nordic countries.

Clara Alfsdotter, a forensic archeologist at Sweden's National Forensic Centre, deformed enamel on the man's teeth indicated that he suffered a shortage of nutrients when he was growing up.

The damage to the bones came after the man had already died and been buried, probably as a result of the ground freezing.

The skeleton has been passed to the local Lödöse museum for further analysis.