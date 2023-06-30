Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Wildfire in central Sweden 'under control'

A forest fire which has been raging between Avesta and Norberg in Västmanland, central Sweden, for days has been brought under control, fire and rescue chiefs said late on Thursday.

The blaze broke out on Midsummer's Eve and flared back up again on Monday.

Landowners in the area have reported a subcontractor working for forest managing company AB Karl Hedin to the police. According to the landowners they were working in the area on the day the fire broke out. AB Karl Hedin bosses told broadcaster SVT they welcomed an investigation.

Swedish vocabulary: a forest fire – en skogsbrand

Rescue operation after mother and child overboard in Baltic Sea

A large search and rescue operation was launched after a mother and a child went overboard a ferry halfway from Poland to Karlskrona in southern Sweden, at around 4.15pm on Thursday. According to rescue workers, the seven-year-old boy fell into the water and the mother jumped after.

At around 6pm rescue workers told Swedish media that the two people had been found and brought to hospital by helicopter. They were described as unconscious when they were found, and were immediately given CPR, but their medical condition was still unknown on Friday morning.

The woman was described as being in her mid-30s. She and the child are Polish citizens.

Helicopters, several Nato ships that were in the area at the time, and the ferry itself – Stena Spirit – all took part in the search for the pair.

Swedish vocabulary: a rescue operation – en räddningsinsats

Sweden to work out new national pandemic strategy

The government has ordered an inquiry to take a thorough look at Sweden's laws on communicable diseases, including the responsibilities of the state, and rules on for example crowding and travel.

The inquiry should also come up with a national strategy for future pandemics such as Covid-19, and Health Minister Jakob Forssmed called for a "principle of action" to help Sweden act faster.

"In situations when we don't have the knowledge to handle an international health threat, we need to act rather than wait for knowledge," the TT news agency quoted him as telling reporters.

"One could imagine one such thing to be face masks," he added. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sweden made global headlines for recommending face masks months after many other countries.

The inquiry is to present its conclusions by February 2025.

Swedish vocabulary: an inquiry – en utredning

Turkish president criticises 'arrogant' Sweden for Quran burning

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday angrily condemned Sweden for allowing a protest which saw an Iraqi man burn pages from a copy of the Quran, further clouding the Nordic nation's chances of quickly joining Nato.

"We will eventually teach the arrogant Westerners that insulting Muslims is not freedom of thought," Erdogan said in televised remarks, adding that he condemned the incident "in the strongest possible terms".

Erdogan's tough talk came one week before the top diplomats of Turkey and Sweden are due to meet in Brussels to discuss Stockholm's Nato membership bid.

He wasn't the only leader to criticise the Quran burning, which prompted several countries in the Middle East to hit out, and protesters briefly stormed Sweden's embassy in Baghdad on Thursday.

The United States on Thursday urged calm. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Washington was "deeply concerned by the act" of the Quran burning which he said could threaten religious minorities in Sweden, but supported the decision to allow the demonstration.

"Issuing the permit... is not an endorsement of the demonstration's actions," Miller said.

Swedish vocabulary: angrily – argt