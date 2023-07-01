Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: Will new renting rules fix Sweden's housing crisis?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected]
Published: 1 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 1 Jul 2023 08:33 CET
LISTEN: Will new renting rules fix Sweden's housing crisis?

In this week's episode: deadly rollercoaster crash at Gröna Lund, sex workers ordered to pay tax, interview on Nato accession with Sweden's foreign minister, and a new government plan to free up rental housing.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren, while James Savage calls in from Almedalen. 

This week we discuss:

Airline strike

Employers and unions have negotiated a settlement meaning the strike due to start on July 3rd has been called off. Follow the latest updates on our travel news page. 

Deadly rollercoaster accident 

Sex workers told to pay tax 

Advertisement

Rental reform 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

NEWSLETTER SIGNUP: The Local's member newsletters

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also