LISTEN: Will new renting rules fix Sweden's housing crisis?

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren, while James Savage calls in from Almedalen.

This week we discuss:

Airline strike

Employers and unions have negotiated a settlement meaning the strike due to start on July 3rd has been called off. Follow the latest updates on our travel news page.

Deadly rollercoaster accident

Sex workers told to pay tax

Advertisement

Rental reform

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.

NEWSLETTER SIGNUP: The Local's member newsletters

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus