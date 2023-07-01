Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Will new renting rules fix Sweden's housing crisis?
In this week's episode: deadly rollercoaster crash at Gröna Lund, sex workers ordered to pay tax, interview on Nato accession with Sweden's foreign minister, and a new government plan to free up rental housing.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren, while James Savage calls in from Almedalen.
This week we discuss:
Airline strike
Employers and unions have negotiated a settlement meaning the strike due to start on July 3rd has been called off. Follow the latest updates on our travel news page.
Deadly rollercoaster accident
Sex workers told to pay tax
Rental reform
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
