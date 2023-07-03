Politics in Sweden: Almedalen turnout and Ulf Kristersson's diplomatic headache

Advertisement

Hundreds of politicians, pundits and business people attend Almedalen Week every year to mingle at panel talks and seminars, with the highlight being the party leaders’ speeches from the main stage.

But this year, only 10,100 people listened to the party leaders’ speeches in person, down from 19,000 last year, reports politics news site Altinget. With several of the party leaders themselves not always attending Almedalen Week in recent years it begs the question, is interest in the festival waning?

It’s difficult to compare. Last year was an election year, which always sparks a higher amount of interest. The years before that were marked by the pandemic, including a cancelled 2020 edition of the festival.

In 2019, the last non-pandemic, non-election year, 11,500 people were in the audience.

Some party leaders even had a better turnout this year, including the Green Party and the Moderates, with especially the latter drawing a larger crowd thanks to leader Ulf Kristersson now being prime minister.

That said, he was still outperformed by Social Democrat opposition leader Magdalena Andersson, who, despite not winning the election, remains Sweden’s most popular politician by far.

It’s noticeable how much of a difference the party leader makes. The far-right Sweden Democrats were this year represented by their relatively unknown parliamentary group leader, Linda Lindberg, with their high-profile party leader Jimmie Åkesson instead taking a long summer holiday.

Lindberg also drew the short straw in that she was the last one to speak – perhaps when a lot of people were already heading for the ferry home – and drew an audience of only 300, down from 2,100 who turned out to listen to Åkesson address Almedalen Week in the election year.

And Magdalena Andersson may have won the largest audience contest this year, but when she filled in for then-Prime Minister Stefan Löfven in 2019, only 600 turned out to listen to her speak.

The Local has gone through the audience numbers this year, last year and in 2019:

Social Democrats

2023: 3,500

2022: 5,700

2019: 600

Sweden Democrats

2023: 300

2022: 2,100

2019: 800

Moderates

2023: 3,000

2022: 1,800

2019: 3,600

Left Party

2023: 700

2022: 2,200

2019: 300

Centre Party

2023: 800

2022: 1,900

2019: 800

Christian Democrats

2023: 500

2022: 2,400

2019: 700

Green Party

2023: 900

2022: 800

2019: 1,600

Liberals

2023: 400

2022: 2,100

2019: 3,100

In other news

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s government is facing perhaps its most serious diplomatic crisis yet.

Several countries in the Muslim world have summoned Swedish ambassadors after an Iraqi protester burned a copy of the Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque last week, and the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is calling for measures to avoid future burnings.

The Swedish foreign ministry issued an extremely rare condemnation of the burning of the Quran, although it also stressed the constitutionally protected right to freedom of demonstration.

It comes just a few days before Sweden is set to meet with Turkey, a meeting officials had hoped would clear the way for Swedish Nato membership ahead of the mid-July summit in Vilnius. The path towards joining the military alliance is again looking increasingly longer and more winding.

Kristersson and his fellow government ministers are now having to tread a delicate path of being so vocally in favour of freedom of speech that they don’t alienate voters on home turf but so vocally against the burning of religious books that they don’t infuriate Turkey and the Muslim world.

Politics in Sweden is a weekly column looking at the big talking points and issues in Swedish politics.