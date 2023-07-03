Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Murder investigation launched into Poland-Sweden ferry deaths

The death of a Polish woman and her seven-year-old child who went overboard from a ferry en route between Poland and Sweden on Thursday, sparking a major search and rescue operation, is now being investigated as murder, Polish prosecutors have told Polish media.

It was initially reported that the child had fallen from the ferry and the mother had jumped after him, but investigators now suspect that she murdered the boy and took her own life.

Readers in Sweden seeking support about mental health can contact Mind or call Sweden's national health hotline 1177 for help in English. In case of an emergency, always call 112.

Swedish vocabulary: support – stöd

Swedish universities concerned over growing ChatGPT cheating

The number of suspected cheating incidents with the help of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool that made global headlines when it burst onto the scene in 2023, has soared at Swedish universities.

In February The Local reported about a student at Uppsala University who was caught cheating using ChatGPT. It was the first known chat bot cheating case in Sweden at the time, but since then around 30 suspected cases have been discovered at Swedish universities, reports broadcaster TV4.

Eleven out of 25 universities who responded to TV4’s recent survey said that they had caught ChatGPT cheaters, a number described by university officials as the tip of an iceberg.

Swedish vocabulary: to cheat – att fuska

Gröna Lund set for soft reopening after fatal rollercoaster crash

Stockholm’s theme park Gröna Lund is set to reopen on Monday for those who want to visit and walk through the park in silence. Its rides, attractions and stands will reopen on Wednesday.

The park closed last weekend after its Jetline rollercoaster derailed in a rare tragedy, killing one woman and injuring nine. There are several separate ongoing investigations into the incident, including by the police, the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority, and the park itself.

”We have felt that [a soft reopening] was an important step on the way. An amusement park is a fairly noisy and busy place and, after an accident like this, we wanted to open up gradually and to then be able to offer a park that is calm, quiet and pleasant, if I may use that word, felt important and right,” Gröna Lund CEO Jan Eriksson told Swedish news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: to open – att öppna

Swedish Consumer Agency warns of scam phone calls

The Swedish Consumer Agency warns that it has received several reports in the past week of fraudsters claiming to represent the agency in order to ”lull consumers into a false sense of security”.

In the latest incidents, the victim got a phone call from the scammer who claimed that they were calling from the Consumer Agency (Konsumentverket) or its helpline Hallå Konsument to report that someone else had logged into their bank account or had tried to subject them to a phone scam.

In one of the cases the scammer managed to make it look like they were calling from Hallå Konsument’s phone number. They then told the victim to log in via their digital Bank ID.

The Consumer Agency said it never asks consumers to log in using their Bank ID, and urged anyone who gets one of these phone calls to immediately report them to the police.

Swedish vocabulary: a fraudster – en bedragare

Swedish foreign ministry condemns Quran burnings

Sweden's government on Sunday condemned last week's burning of a Koran outside Stockholm's main mosque, calling it an "Islamophobic" act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future burnings.

"The Swedish Government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government," it added.

At the same time the ministry added that Sweden has a "constitutionally protected right to freedom of assembly, expression and demonstration".

Swedish vocabulary: a view – en åsikt