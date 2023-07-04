Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Free speech expert slams Swedish government’s Quran burning condemnation

Sweden’s foreign minister defended the government’s decision to condemn a Quran burning that took place outside Stockholm’s main mosque last week. Free speech expert Nils Funcke was among many who criticised the statement, issued by the foreign ministry, in which it called the burning ”Islamophobic”, ”offensive” and said it ”strongly condemn[ed] these acts”.

”The foreign ministry should not step in as some kind of judicial power,” Funcke told TT.

”[It] should point out that the Quran burning isn’t something Sweden does, but something an individual citizen does within the framework of freedom of speech. There’s no reason the government should comment on it at all. We have a legislature, we have the judiciary, we have the courts. Let that process take its time,” added Funcke.

But Foreign Minister Tobias Billström defended the government. In a written statement, he told the Expressen tabloid: ”It’s important that we always protect the fundamental principle of freedom of speech in Sweden. But freedom of speech goes both ways and what’s legal isn’t always appropriate. That’s why it was obvious for the government to condemn the Quran burnings.”

Swedish vocabulary: to defend – att försvara

Gröna Lund theme park reopens after fatal rollercoaster crash

Stockholm’s iconic amusement park Gröna Lund has reopened, just over a week after its Jetline rollercoaster derailed in a rare tragedy, killing one woman and injuring nine.

Its rides, attractions and stands were all closed on Monday and Tuesday, with the soft reopening dedicated to mourning and reflection. A memorial had been set up next to Jetline in the form of a heart made out of roses, and TT reported that around 100 people gathered there to pay tribute to those affected.

The park’s rides and attractions are set to reopen as normal on Wednesday.

Swedish vocabulary: a memorial – en minnesplats

Higher interest rates make it harder to get a mortgage in Sweden

Potential mortgage holders in Sweden need a higher monthly disposable income than a year ago in many banks in order to qualify for a mortgage, as interest rate hikes put pressure on banks and households with large loans.

When deciding whether potential homebuyers should be offered a mortgage, Swedish banks test applicants' finances against a hypothetical interest rate or kalkylränta, in order to see if they would still be able to pay back their loan if interest rates go up.

Over the past year, as the key interest rate has gone up, this kalkylränta has increased from around 5 to 6 percent to 7 percent at some banks, after advice from Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority to avoid homeowners taking on debts they can't repay.

Swedish vocabulary: a debt – en skuld

Sweden orders four companies to stop using Google tool

Sweden's privacy protection agency has ordered four companies to stop using Google Analytics to analyse web traffic, as doing so transfers personal data to the United States.

The IMY said it had examined the use of Google Analytics by the firms following a complaint by the Austrian data privacy group noyb (none of your business) which has filed dozens of complaints against Google across Europe.

It fined telecommunications firm Tele2 12 million kronor (more than $1.1 million) and online marketplace CDON 300,000 kronor.

Grocery store chain Coop and Dagens Industri newspaper had taken more measures to protect the data being transferred and were not fined.

Swedish vocabulary: a complaint – ett klagomål