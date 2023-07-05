Stockholm strip club fined for making staff work night shifts

Advertisement

Club Kino, which describes itself as "Stockholm’s oldest and best strip club", has been told to cough up 6.1 million kronor (roughly $562,000) after an administrative court upheld a decision by Sweden’s Work Environment Authority, which found that the staff’s working hours are in violation of Swedish law.

In Sweden, employees are by law entitled to at least 11 consecutive non-work hours every day, and the hours between midnight and 5am must be included in that, so that staff are able to get their rest.

Some businesses may make exceptions – for example hospitals, hotels, restaurants or industries that can’t stop running at night, such as steel plants or paper mills – but the strip club does not meet the requirements for this, reports Arbetet, which was the first news site to cover the story.

Club Kino’s owners insisted in their appeal to court that the venue had to stay open at night because it can’t attract customers during the day.

They also argued that they serve food, so they should be covered by the restaurant exception.

But the court upheld the fine, saying that as the food served at the club consists only of frozen ready-meals from a microwave, it cannot be considered a restaurant. The court was not unanimous and one of the lay judges agreed with the club that the food should be seen as an "integral part of the business".

Arbetet also reports that the company doesn’t have a collective bargaining agreement for its employees, which in some cases also makes allowances for shifts between midnight and 5am.

The club was originally fined over 10 million kronor. But after it showed that the staff are given two breaks of one hour each at night, the court lowered the fine to 6.1 million kronor.

A safe work environment is seen as a hugely important part of workers' rights in Sweden, and the Work Environment Authority's job is to ensure that employers reduce the risk of accidents in the workplace.

This could include making sure that employees don't work too long hours, are given breaks during their working day, that desk workers are offered equipment to help them carry out their job in an ergonomically comfortable way, or even that employees have access to a nap room in the workplace.