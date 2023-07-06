IES teachers tell survey they were 'pressured into changing students' grades'

Advertisement

The Swedish Teachers' Union's branch at IES (Internationella Engelska Skolan – International English School) sent a survey to around 1,700 of its members, out of whom 323 responded, reports Swedish newspaper DN.

Out of those, more than 100 teachers said they had been pressured into changing students' grades in the past year, and 46 teachers said that pressure had come from the school management.

"It's a very high number. But I'm still not surprised because I have heard this so many times from teachers who work in one of IES's schools," Catharina Hetzer, deputy chair of the Swedish Teachers' Union at IES, told DN.

Last year, several foreign teachers who worked at IES told The Local that they had been pressured into inflating students' grades – or that they had done so inadvertently due to not receiving training.

"A lot of international staff think it's a Swedish thing to not fail students. And then they find out later, after they've been there for years and talked to Swedish people, that it's actually an IES thing," an American teacher who teaches at a school in Stockholm told The Local at the time.

Another said that as a newly arrived teacher she had been made responsible for grading a whole class of 32 16-year-old students, as her head of department was off sick with Covid-19.

"I gave the tests and graded them myself, which feels wild since I had no formal training other than my department chair trying to explain it to me," she said. "In retrospect, I feel like I inflated grades, but I honestly don't know because I had nothing to compare it to."

Advertisement

Annakarin Johansson Sandman, head of academics at IES, told DN in an email that the chain's managers planned to discuss the survey with the union after the summer to help teachers grade students fairly.

She said it's ultimately up to the principals to make sure students are given the correct grades, "which can feel like pressure to teachers in those cases where there are divergent opinions".

IES is one of Sweden's largest chains of private "free schools", which are funded by the government but operated independently, often by profit-making companies (of which IES is one).

The schools, which often hire foreign teachers, faced renewed scrutiny in Sweden last year as the Social Democrats campaigned in the run-up to the 2022 election on a pledge to forbid the owners of free schools from taking out profits and to force them to use the same queuing system for admissions as municipal schools.