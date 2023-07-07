House prices on the rise in Sweden despite interest rate hike

Advertisement

"Despite the fact that the central bank has probably not raised interest rates for the final time, a majority of our members believe that prices will remain stable during the third quarter," wrote Joakim Lusensky, head of analysis and communications at the Association of Swedish Real Estate Agents, in a press statement.

"At the same time, drastically increased living costs have made it more difficult for many who need to move to actually do so, which is noticeable in the low number of sales."

Apartment prices outside of Stockholm in general went up, but price decreases in the capital, where 40 percent of apartments in Sweden are sold, brought down the total figure for apartments across the country as a whole.

On a yearly basis, apartment prices have now decreased by 5 percent, with houses going down 12 percent over the same period, according to Svensk Mäklarstatistik, which keeps data on property prices.

Apartment prices up in Malmö

Apartment prices increased by 2 percent in June both in the city of Malmö and the greater Malmö region, with prices also going up in greater Gothenburg and in central Stockholm by 1 percent.

In central Gothenburg, apartment prices remained the same as in May, while they saw a decrease of 1 percent in greater Stockholm.

Figures vary greatly depending on region

Looking at the figures in Sweden's three largest cities over the past year, the greatest price drops on apartments have taken place in greater Gothenburg and in central Malmö, where apartments have gone down in price by 7 percent, with apartments in greater Stockholm going down just 3 percent in price.

On a county basis, Jämtland has seen an increase of 1 percent over the last year, with Östergötland seeing a decrease of 18 percent, Svensk Mäklarstatistik's sales and business development manager Hans Flink writes in a press statement.

House prices up outside of the major cities

In June, house prices outside of Malmö, Stockholm and Gothenburg increased by 1 percent last month – 70 percent of Sweden's houses are sold outside of the three largest cities – while they remained unchanged in greater Stockholm and greater Malmö. Prices also went up by 1 percent in greater Gothenburg in June.

Over the past year, though, prices have gone down by 11 to 12 percent in Sweden's largest cities.

The smallest drop over the past year was in Norrbotten, where prices went down by just 2 percent, with Södermanland seeing the largest drop of 15 percent on house prices.

Property prices slowly catching up on a yearly basis

The recent increases on the price of apartments mean that the total price decrease since the peak of the market in March/April last year is now slightly smaller at 9 percent.

The figures for house prices are less positive, despite a slight increase in prices last month, with a total decrease of 12 percent since the peak in the spring of 2022.

The number of properties changing hands also remains low, with the 22 percent fewer apartments and 18 percent fewer houses selling compared to the same period last year, according to Flink.