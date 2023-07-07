Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Turkish and Swedish leaders to meet for Nato talks

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet in Vilnius for Nato talks on Monday.

"What we are working to achieve is a positive decision at the summit where Turkey makes clear it is ready to ratify," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said after talks at Nato headquarters with foreign ministers from the two countries.

The meeting will be convened by Stoltenberg, he announced in a press conference after the foreign ministers of Sweden, Turkey and Finland met in Brussels on Thursday.

The meeting on Monday will take place a day before Nato's summit in Vilnius begins on July 11th. Sweden's government has said previously that it is hopeful that Sweden will be able to join Nato at the summit, but it looks like this will not be possible.

Swedish vocaulary: to meet – att träffas

Electric aircraft to be tested at Malmö Airport

A new electric aircraft will be tested at Malmö Airport as part of a pilot project, writes state-owned airport operator Swedavia in a press release. The aircraft will be a full-scale model of regional electric aircraft ES-19, designed in Sweden, and it’s financed by innovation authority Vinnova.

The aircraft will be able to carry 19 passengers and will charge its battery at the airport.

”Malmö Airport’s unique location close to the continent and as the largest airport in southern Sweden with a focus on international collaboration, provides exciting opportunities for electric aviation and makes the airport ideal as a test arena and continued development of Swedish electric air travel,” Swedish news agency TT quoted airport manager Karin Öhrström as saying.

Swedish vocabulary: an electric aircraft – ett elplan

Advertisement

Swedish Royal Guards scrap ceremonial helmets over security flaws

The King’s mounted Royal Guards will no longer be able to wear their iconic ceremonial helmets on parades, after the Swedish Work Environment Authority warned of serious security flaws.

Employed by the Armed Forces, the Royal Guards are the King’s cavalry and infantry units and are a well-known sight at ceremonies in Sweden, including at the changing of the guard at the Royal Palace of Stockholm every day in summer – a popular spectacle for Stockholmers and tourists alike.

The helmets are part of the 1895 parade uniforms and were last modified in 2000. The Armed Forces will now create an entirely new helmet which looks the part, but is also safe for riding.

Swedish vocabulary: changing of the guard – högvaktsavlösningen (or vaktparaden)

The King's Royal Guards wearing their helmets back when they still could. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

More than half of Ukrainian refugees have found work in Sweden

More than half of people who came to Sweden as refugees from Ukraine, as part of the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive following Russia’s full-scale invasion, have found a job since arriving in Sweden, according to a new survey by the International Organization for Migration.

Fifty-six percent of those who were active in the labour market (i.e. either employed or unemployed but looking for work – not students, retirees or people not looking for work) said they had a job.

Advertisement

The survey also found that around 72 percent of respondents have no current intentions to move from their current place of residence in Sweden, while eight percent plan to move within Sweden. Only 28 percent said they thought they would return to Ukraine when it is possible to do so.

Fourteen percent said they had faced some form of discrimination based on gender, language, ethnicity, nationality, ability or age while in Sweden. The survey warned that a lack of a Swedish personal identity number prevented ”full access to several public and private services”.

Swedish vocabulary: employed – anställd