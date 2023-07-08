Inside Sweden: How likely is it that Sweden will join Nato next week?

Advertisement

After this week, we know that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are set to meet in Vilnius on Monday, on the eve of the military alliance's next summit.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg will convene the meeting, which was scheduled after the countries' foreign ministers and other senior officials met in Brussels on Thursday this week.

It's previously been said that Sweden had hoped to become a full member of Nato in time for the summit, but the chances of this happening look slim, if only because time is running out. Even just in terms of administration, Turkey might need more than a few days to formally ratify Sweden.

The hopes have now been downgraded to at least getting a commitment out of Erdogan.

"What we are working to achieve is a positive decision at the summit where Turkey makes it clear it is ready to ratify," Stoltenberg told reporters after Thursday's talks with the foreign ministers.

How likely is this?

Well, one Swedish Turkey expert told The Local that the problem when it comes to studying Turkey is that "a lot of it is up to one man's decision" and that's "practically impossible" to predict.

But we can venture a guess that the mere fact that Kristersson and Erdogan are set to meet in person next week suggests that progress has in fact been made.

A few weeks ago talks were held at the level of civil servants but not government ministers, this week this was upgraded to ministers, and now they're at a head-of-government level.

Neither Kristersson nor Erdogan want to risk losing face – and they will if they sit down together without a chance of it leading to a constructive outcome.

It's also understood that the United States' President Joe Biden is leaning on Erdogan to stop blocking Sweden, using both sticks and carrots. Experts seem to think that the US is trying to use their F16 fighter jets – which Turkey wants to buy – as a bargaining chip, but it's complicated.

"Biden is not able to guarantee that Turkey would get the F16s, congress is not willing to give the F16s in advance, so it's a bit of a game of chicken, like a hostage exchange – do you give the money first or do you get the hostage first, to be blunt about it," says Turkey expert Paul Levin.

The most recent burning of a copy of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque threw a spanner in the works after it sparked a huge backlash across the Muslim world, which made it diplomatically harder for Turkey to ratify Sweden without first making sure to strongly condemn the incident.

So all in all, it's relatively unlikely Sweden becomes a member of Nato next week, but then again we can assume there's a flurry of diplomatic activity going on behind the scenes right now, so we shouldn't be surprised if Turkey suddenly does a U-turn and ratifies Sweden, seemingly out of nowhere.

The fact that a Swedish court this week jailed a Turkish citizen for attempted terrorist financing for the pro-Kurdish PKK could help placate Turkey, who has complained that Sweden is not doing enough to crack down on people it consider terrorists, although the court said the trial was not linked to the Nato process.

What about Hungary?

There's so much talk about Turkey that we so often seem to forget that there's another country that hasn't yet ratified Sweden. Unlike Turkey, however, Hungary hasn't made any specific requests or stipulations, and it is widely understood that it will approve Sweden as long as Turkey does so.

Then again, Hungary's parliament met for the last time on Friday before the summer recess.

We're not taking a summer recess here at The Local anyway, so we'll keep reporting any major developments.

In other news

There was a lot of Nato news this week, but here are a few of the other stories we covered:

House prices in Sweden increased by one percent in June, while prices for apartments remained unchanged, according to new data. But the number of properties changing hands remains low.

Swedish newspaper DN had a story that followed up on what The Local reported last year, that several teachers at the free school chain IES claim they've been pressured into inflating grades.

A majority of Swedes believe it should be illegal to burn religious books – such as the Bible, Torah or Quran – in public, according to a new survey.

In most countries, strip clubs are seen as a venue mainly open late in the evening or night. But in Stockholm, one club has been fined millions of kronor for breaking Swedish law on night shifts.

This week we also answered a reader's question about how to report a crime in Sweden.

I wrote about Sweden's tipping etiquette and I've already had the first email from a reader telling me that I'm completely wrong. Read it and (gently!) let me know if you agree or disagree…

I remember as a child how my dad used to tip back when you still nearly always paid in cash at Swedish restaurants. He always made sure to leave at least a ten percent tip, but hardly ever handed it straight to the server, but left it behind on the table, almost hidden, as we quickly left the restaurant. It was a weird balance where it was seen as polite to leave a tip, but also rude to assume the server needed it.

What's the tipping culture like in your country?

Thanks for reading,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

