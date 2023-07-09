Essential Sweden: The ultimate guide to the perfect Swedish summer

Advertisement

From weather forecasts to rail disruptions, here’s what to consider when planning a trip to Sweden this summer.

Inflation and a weak krona may mean you're holidaying at home in Sweden this year, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all the fun this summer.

Sweden's summers are so gorgeous that you'd be a fool to spend much time abroad. From mountain hikes around Kebnekaise and Åredalen to the beaches of Österlen and Gotland, from upmarket brunches to loppis flea markets, here are our readers' top tips on what to do.

Looking for somewhere to cool off in the heat in Skåne? Here are five of the best beaches in you can rush out to when the hot temperatures are too much to bear.

Summer always leaves foreigners baffled by Swedes' unique seasonal habits. Here's The Local's guide to navigating small talk when the sun comes out.

Sweden's quiet summer period can surprisingly be the perfect time to make progress in your job hunt – if you know the right steps to take. Here are some of the best ways job seekers can make the most of the coming months to find new opportunities.