Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Sweden strikes Nato deal with Turkey, visits to Gröna Lund halve after fatal accident, Riksbank members willing to raise rates 'more than expected', and Europe could face 100,000 deaths from extreme heat every year.
Sweden strikes deal with Turkey over Nato membership
It's been a long time waiting, but Sweden has finally won the backing of Turkey's President Erdogan for its Nato membership, with a deal struck on the eve of the alliance's Vilnius summit opening the way for Turkish ratification "as soon as possible".
"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the deal was struck. "This is a historic step which makes all Nato allies stronger and safer."
At the press conference, Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson, said it had been "a long day in a long journey towards Swedish membership".
"I am extremely happy," he said. "This is a good day for Sweden".
In a separate joint statement, Sweden repeated its commitments to help Turkey in its "fight against terrorism" making an addition pledge to support Turkey's in its long-stalled efforts to join the EU.
"Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye's EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and
visa liberalisation," the statement said.
In return, Turkey said it "will transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification."
Visits to Gröna Lund amusement park have halved since deadly accident
The number of people visiting the Gröna Lund amusement park has more than halved since the deadly roller coaster accident on June 25th, the park's owner Parks and Resorts, has told the TT newswire.
Between 1,800 and 3,200 people have visited the park a day since it reopened, compared to the between 5,100 and 10,300 who visited before the accident.
"The numbers show that there's still some concern. They are lower than the average we saw last year. That's probably the main reason, the other reason is that last week was unfortunately pretty rainy," Max Lagerbäck, the acting press chief for the company told TT.
A 35-year-old woman died and nine people were injured when the Jetline rollercoaster came off its tracks on June 25th.
Swedish vocabulary: att spara ur - to come off the tracks
"Inflation still too high", Sweden's Riksbank leadership agree in meeting
The leadership of Sweden's central bank believe that the weak krona is still keeping inflation high and that rates may need to rise even higher to send the country's unexpectedly resilient economy into a downturn, the newly published minutes from the bank's leadership's most recent monetary policy meeting has found.
"The long trend of having a weak krona is working against a fall in inflation," Anna Breman, the bank's First Deputy Governor, said in the meeting.
The bank should have a "contined low tolerance towards inflation surprises and be ready to raise the core interest rate higher than expected and if necessary, even more", Per Jansson, another Deputy Governor, said.
Robert Bergqvist, senior chief economist at SEB, said that the minutes suggested that there was "at least one interest hike to come".
Swedish vocabulary: lågkonjuntur - economic downturn
Europe could soon face 'nearly 100,000 deaths a year linked to extreme heat'
More than 61,000 people died due to the heat during Europe's record-breaking summer last year, a study said on Monday which called for more to be done to protect against even deadlier heatwaves expected in the coming years.
The world's fastest warming continent experienced its hottest summer on record in 2022, as countries were hit by blistering heatwaves, crop-withering droughts and devastating wildfires.
The European Union's statistics agency Eurostat had reported an unusually high number of excess deaths over the summer, but the amount directly linked to the heat had not been previously quantified.
A team of researchers looked at data on temperature and mortality from 2015 to 2022 for 823 regions across 35 European countries, covering a total of 543 million people.
The researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and France's health research institute INSERM used models to predict the deaths attributable to temperature for each region in every week of 2022's summer.
They estimated that 61,672 deaths were linked to the heat between May 30 and September 4 last year, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine.
Sweden strikes deal with Turkey over Nato membership
It's been a long time waiting, but Sweden has finally won the backing of Turkey's President Erdogan for its Nato membership, with a deal struck on the eve of the alliance's Vilnius summit opening the way for Turkish ratification "as soon as possible".
"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the deal was struck. "This is a historic step which makes all Nato allies stronger and safer."
At the press conference, Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson, said it had been "a long day in a long journey towards Swedish membership".
"I am extremely happy," he said. "This is a good day for Sweden".
In a separate joint statement, Sweden repeated its commitments to help Turkey in its "fight against terrorism" making an addition pledge to support Turkey's in its long-stalled efforts to join the EU.
"Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye's EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and
visa liberalisation," the statement said.
In return, Turkey said it "will transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification."
Visits to Gröna Lund amusement park have halved since deadly accident
The number of people visiting the Gröna Lund amusement park has more than halved since the deadly roller coaster accident on June 25th, the park's owner Parks and Resorts, has told the TT newswire.
Between 1,800 and 3,200 people have visited the park a day since it reopened, compared to the between 5,100 and 10,300 who visited before the accident.
"The numbers show that there's still some concern. They are lower than the average we saw last year. That's probably the main reason, the other reason is that last week was unfortunately pretty rainy," Max Lagerbäck, the acting press chief for the company told TT.
A 35-year-old woman died and nine people were injured when the Jetline rollercoaster came off its tracks on June 25th.
The leadership of Sweden's central bank believe that the weak krona is still keeping inflation high and that rates may need to rise even higher to send the country's unexpectedly resilient economy into a downturn, the newly published minutes from the bank's leadership's most recent monetary policy meeting has found.
"The long trend of having a weak krona is working against a fall in inflation," Anna Breman, the bank's First Deputy Governor, said in the meeting.
The bank should have a "contined low tolerance towards inflation surprises and be ready to raise the core interest rate higher than expected and if necessary, even more", Per Jansson, another Deputy Governor, said.
Robert Bergqvist, senior chief economist at SEB, said that the minutes suggested that there was "at least one interest hike to come".
Swedish vocabulary: lågkonjuntur - economic downturn
More than 61,000 people died due to the heat during Europe's record-breaking summer last year, a study said on Monday which called for more to be done to protect against even deadlier heatwaves expected in the coming years.
The world's fastest warming continent experienced its hottest summer on record in 2022, as countries were hit by blistering heatwaves, crop-withering droughts and devastating wildfires.
The European Union's statistics agency Eurostat had reported an unusually high number of excess deaths over the summer, but the amount directly linked to the heat had not been previously quantified.
A team of researchers looked at data on temperature and mortality from 2015 to 2022 for 823 regions across 35 European countries, covering a total of 543 million people.
The researchers from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health and France's health research institute INSERM used models to predict the deaths attributable to temperature for each region in every week of 2022's summer.
They estimated that 61,672 deaths were linked to the heat between May 30 and September 4 last year, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.