Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Sweden strikes deal with Turkey over Nato membership

It's been a long time waiting, but Sweden has finally won the backing of Turkey's President Erdogan for its Nato membership, with a deal struck on the eve of the alliance's Vilnius summit opening the way for Turkish ratification "as soon as possible".

"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the deal was struck. "This is a historic step which makes all Nato allies stronger and safer."

At the press conference, Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson, said it had been "a long day in a long journey towards Swedish membership".

"I am extremely happy," he said. "This is a good day for Sweden".

In a separate joint statement, Sweden repeated its commitments to help Turkey in its "fight against terrorism" making an addition pledge to support Turkey's in its long-stalled efforts to join the EU.

"Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye's EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and

visa liberalisation," the statement said.

In return, Turkey said it "will transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly, and work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification."