Turkish may not ratify Sweden joining Nato 'until October'

According to the pro-regime Yeni Safak newspaper, parliamentary work on approving Sweden's Nato bid will not be able to start until October 1st at the earliest.

"This means that Sweden and two and half months to do its homework in the fight against the [Kurdish terror group] PKK and Fetö [the Gülen movement], and for the EU and the US to meet their promises to Turkey," the newspaper wrote.

At the same time, media in Hungary expect the country to move faster, calling back parliament from its summer recess for a special vote on ratifying Sweden's membership.

According to the country's ATV broadcaster, Hungary's government will hold a three-day meeting later this week in which it will discuss when the parliament can hold its final vote on ratifying Sweden's Nato membership. The country's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, will then brief the meeting on his return from Nato's summit in Vilnius on his discussions at the summit.

"The government is planning a three-day remote meeting, and when the Prime Minister returns home from the Nato summit in Vilnius, he will then inform the cabinet about what happened at the summit, it's evaluation of the war in Ukraine, and the status of Sweden's Nato accession process," government sources told the broadcaster.

According to the report, the issue of the EU budget and the situation of EU resources "will certainly be reviewed at the government meeting".

Hungary's parliament has already held a debate on ratifying Sweden's membership, and the foreign policy committee held a meeting on the issue at the same time as it discussed the ratification of Finland's membership on March 27th, meaning only the final parliamentary vote remains.

According to Sweden's TT newswire the vote itself will only require five minutes of parliamentary time, but would require the parliament to be recalled, something which is possible in Hungary at short notice.