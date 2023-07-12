Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Thunderstorms and heavy rain on the way to southern Sweden

Sweden's state weather forecaster SMHI has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and extremely heavy rain in southern Sweden. The storms are expected to hit Skåne, the south of Halland, and the western parts of Kronoberg and Blekinge, with as much as 35mm of rain hitting the region "in a short time".

SMHI is warning of delays to trains and floods on the roads as a result of the storms, which are expected to hit at about 11 in the morning.

Swedish vocab: skyfallsliknande regn - rain with cloud bursts

Traces of explosive found on boat in German Nord Stream investigation

German investigators have found traces of underwater explosives on the boat which is suspected of having been used to plant explosives on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which blew up in September last year, according to a joint letter sent to the UN Security Council by Germany, Danish and Swedish representatives.

"Traces of underwater explosives were found in tests taken from the boat during the investigation," the letter reads. "It is not currently possible to establish in a reliable way the identity of the perpetrators or their motives, especially when it comes to the issue of whether the action was controlled by a state or state actor."

The letter said that the three countries' investigations, which are being carried out separately but in parallel, were still continuing.

"None of the investigations is complete and in is still not currently possible possible to say when they will be complete. The nature of the sabotage lacks any parallel and the investigations are complex."

Swedish vocabulary: på ett tillförlitligt sätt - in a reliable way

Sweden ranked one of hardest places for expats to make local friends

Sweden has been ranked one of the hardest places in the world to make local friends in InterNations' annual survey of expatriate workers, with close to a quarter of respondents rating Swedes as 'generally unfriendly'.

The survey ranked Sweden 46th out of 53 expatriate destinations in the survey's "Ease of Settling In Index", ranking 44th in both the "Local

Friendliness" and "Finding Friends" subcategories.

Close to a quarter (24 percent) viewed local Swedes as generally unfriendly, compared to an average of 16 percent globally, while 62 percent found it hard to make local friends, compared to 36 percent globally.

Russia threatens 'countermeasures' after Sweden's Nato deal

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia's security would be jeopardised if Sweden were to become a member of the US-led Nato defence alliance, after Turkey's president approved Sweden's membership bid.

"The negative consequences are unambiguous" for Russia's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it was planning

countermeasures.

In a separate press event in Moscow, Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said that Moscow was already taking what he called "appropriate" measures to respond to Nato's imminent expansion.

Hungary ratifying Sweden Nato bid now a 'technicality'

Hungary's ratification of Sweden's Nato bid is now "only a technical question," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday, after Turkey agreed to allow the Nordic country to join the alliance.

Turkey agreed Monday to allow Sweden to join Nato, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

Hungary and Turkey are the last Nato members to still ratify Sweden's accession to the bloc. "The completion of the ratification process is now only a technical question," Szijjarto said in a statement on Facebook.