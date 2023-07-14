Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Biden pledges commitment to US-Nordic relations

US President Joe Biden told reporters after a summit with the Nordic leaders in Helsinki that his country was committed to continuing to strengthen its future ties with the Nordics and Europe.

“At this inflection point, the world is watching to see: will we do the hard work that matters to forge a better future? Will we stand together?" he said.

“This week, Finland and the United States and our allies and partners said a resounding, loud yes. Yes, we'll step up. Yes, we'll stand together. And yes, we'll keep working toward a stronger, safer, and more secure world."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who thanked the US for its backing as Sweden seeks to join the Nato military alliance, was at the summit.

He joked about Biden: "Recently, I have met you more than I have met my own family. I like it a lot."

Swedish vocabulary: an inflection point – en brytningspunkt

Hungary set to vote on Sweden's Nato application in autumn

The Hungarian parliament will probably not be recalled from its recess to vote on Sweden's Nato application in an extraordinary session of parliament, reports the Reuters news agency.

"We will take up work in mid-September," Zsolt Nemeth, the head of the Hungarian parliament's foreign affairs committee, told broadcaster InfoRadio, according to Reuters.

As Turkey has already said it will not ratify Sweden until the Turkish parliament reopens in the autumn, there is no need for Hungary to speed up its process, said Nemeth.

Sweden and Finland applied for Nato membership last year. But while Finland was ratified months ago, Sweden's membership has been blocked by Hungary and Turkey, with the latter accusing the Scandinavian country of not doing enough to crack down on people Turkey views as terrorists.

Swedish vocabulary: mid-September – mitten av september

New Arlanda screening tech may spell the end of airport liquid ban

Passengers flying from Terminal 5 at Arlanda Airport are in some cases able to bring more than 100 millilitres in their carry-on luggage, reports Swedish news agency TT – but only if they happen to go through one of the security points that use new and more modern technology to scan the bags.

Travellers using one of these security checks will also no longer have to remove any liquids they bring, or computers and tablets, from their bag before they put it on the belt for scanning.

But airport operator Swedavia urges passengers to still assume that the old rules apply and not bring any bottles containing more than 100 millilitres of liquid. This is because not all the security points have been updated with the new tech, and that the newer checks may still have teething issues.

"If you end up at the other security check where there's a clear limit of 100 millilitres you have to pour our any liquids you've brought," Swedavia press spokesperson Peter Wärring told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: a liquid – en vätska

Sweden rejects more work permits for berry picking than before

The Swedish Migration Agency has received more than 5,900 work permit applications from berry-pickers from Thailand ahead of the busy summer season, but has rejected 450 permits.

That's a much higher number of rejections than in previous years (in 2022, 52 similar applications were rejected) and follows an article series by the Dagens Nyheter newspaper which exposed several dishonest employers, including sub-standard housing and not being allowed sick days.

Following the article series, the Migration Agency has taken a more in-depth look at the Thai companies that hire berry-pickers to come and work in the Swedish forests in summer.

"The main reasons for rejections are shortcomings at the Thai staffing agencies, or the Swedish berry companies, or a combination of these," said Erik Holmgren, head of the work permit unit at the Migration Agency, in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: a berry-picker – en bärplockare

Swedish government set to tighten migration rules for family members

The Swedish government is pushing ahead with a bid to tighten the immigration requirements for family members of foreign residents, with a bill now set to be scrutinised by legal experts.

It proposes, among other things, that a residence permit may be refused for a partner or spouse if either the partner in Sweden or the partner wishing to join them is under the age of 21. The current age limit is 18.

Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told reporters that 21 was the highest age limit permitted by EU law, and that she hoped that it would help prevent more forced marriages.

Swedish vocabulary: a spouse – en make/maka

Sweden's Supreme Court blocks two extraditions to Turkey

Sweden's top court has blocked the extradition of two people wanted by Turkey for involvement in the so-called Gülen movement, a key demand by Turkey to ratify Sweden's Nato membership.

According to the court, the evidence provided by Turkey was that they had both downloaded an app for encrypted communication used by members of group – which Turkey has designated a terrorist group.

The court said the extraditions could not go forward because downloading the app would not by itself be enough to convict someone of participating in a terrorist organisation under Swedish law.

It also added that the individuals had been granted refugee status in Sweden and would risk persecution if they were returned to Turkey.

Swedish vocabulary: an extradition – en utlämning