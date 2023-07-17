Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Two people injured in Uppsala shooting

Police are investigating after two men in their 30s turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday evening, shortly after witnesses reported a shooting in the Valsätra area of Uppsala at around 5pm.

Then men were conscious when they arrived but there were no further reports of their condition.

Police cordoned off a fuel station where the shooting was believed to have taken place, and were scouring the scene for evidence. By 8.30pm on Sunday no suspect had been arrested.

Police said late on Sunday that they were investigating the incident as attempted murder.

Swedish vocabulary: a hospital – ett sjukhus

Good year for berries in Swedish forests

It looks like it's going to be a good year for berries, reports Swedish newswire TT.

A warm early summer followed by intense rain since Midsummer's Eve has created almost perfect conditions for berries to grow, despite fears that the late spring would cause problems.

"It may look a bit different depending on where you are in the country and how the weather has been," warned Ola Langvall, a researcher at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, however.

He said it may already be possible to pick some blueberries in Swedish forests, but urged hopeful foragers to wait for another couple of weeks when they should be even more in abundance.

Swedish vocabulary: a berry – ett bär

Advertisement

Six locked up after Sweden's Easter riots

Six people have been sentenced to three years in jail each for taking part in riots in the central Swedish city of Norrköping last year, reports regional newspaper Norrköpings Tidningar.

Three of the six people are aged 19, and the others are aged 21, 27 and 35.

The riot in Norrköping was one of several in a spate of violence directed at the police in various places in Sweden during Easter 2022, following a Quran burning by far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan. Rioters, among other things, threw rocks and incited violence against the police.

Swedish vocabulary: a riot – ett upplopp

Swedish man finds drugs in his mailbox

A man in the town of Lidköping received a surprise when he opened his post after work to find a letter that was addressed to his former address in a different town. His surname was on the envelope, but the first name was different, reports regional newspaper Skaraborgs Allehanda.

"It was weird. But because it had been sent to my old address I opened it," he said.

He joked to his partner that maybe the letter contained drugs, and it turns out he hit a lot closer to home than he thought after he found a small plastic bag containing around 21 grams of a white or yellow powder.

He called the police who seized both the letter and its contents.

The man and the police believe that someone had ordered the drugs under a fake name to his former address with the intention of snapping it up before the owner of the mailbox got around to it.

Swedish vocabulary: drugs – knark