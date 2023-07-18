Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

What happened to Sweden's heatwave?

Much of Europe is sweltering in a record heatwave, but in Sweden the coming week is expected to mainly be marked by rain and relatively low temperatures for the time of the year.

This is because of a jet stream currently blocking the European heatwave from reaching Scandinavia, and according to weather agency SMHI there's no sign it will shift in the next ten days.

The month of July has been both cooler and wetter than normal, and early-summer warnings of a "new 2018" when an unprecedented number of wildfires ravaged Sweden have not materialised – although in June farmers did raise concern over poor crops and a serious risk of drought.

And the danger is not yet over, warns Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

"If we get a new period of dry weather or the heat that they're having in Europe at the moment, we could quickly end up in the kind of precarious situation we had in June," he told Aftonbladet.

More than 600,000 people now live in Gothenburg

Sweden's second-largest city is now home to more than 600,000 people, new data shows.

The western city of Gothenburg grew by more than 3,700 people in 2023, passing the 600,000 people milestone in May, according to number-crunchers Statistics Sweden's latest figures.

Its population has grown by almost 13 percent in the past decade, a faster growth rate than Stockholm's ten percent but not as fast as the third biggest city, Malmö, at 15 percent.

Around 360,000 people live in Malmö, so it's still not close to overtaking Gothenburg.

How many more kronor could you get next year?

To somewhat offset the high cost of living, a lot of people in Sweden will get more money in their wallet next year.

The so-called price base amount – a figure used to calculate for example social insurances – is set to be raised by 4,800 kronor at the turn of the year, which will among others affect students and high earners.

It means that someone receiving a full Swedish student allowance will receive more than 1,100 kronor every four weeks, according to Swedbank's calculations, reported by the TT newswire.

And the limit for paying national tax, which in Sweden is only paid on annual income over a certain threshold, will be raised to 683,200 kronor per year. So if you earn less than that you only have to pay tax to the municipality where you live and the region – although due to other changes to tax deductions, someone earning, say, 30,000 kronor a month will pay 200 kronor less in tax a month.

Sweden's price base amount (which for next year will be set at 57,300 kronor) is calculated by Statistics Sweden based on changes to inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Sweden earmarks another six billion kronor to rebuild Ukraine

Sweden has pledged to distribute another six billion kronor in aid to rebuild Ukraine and help it carry out the reforms needed to join the EU.

International Development Cooperation Minister Johan Forsell said the funds, which would be distributed between 2023 and 2027, were part of a newly developed aid strategy specifically developed for Ukraine.

"This is the largest and most ambitious bilateral strategy that Sweden has developed, ever," Forsell told a press conference.

Forsell also stressed that the funds made up a "base plate" for Swedish aid to Ukraine.

"Additional specifically directed investments will come on top of this," the minister said.

