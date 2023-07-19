Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swedish government orders review of criminal law system

The Swedish government and its far-right partners, the Sweden Democrats, want to tighten the country's criminal law with longer jail sentences, fewer exceptions and more suspects being locked up.

In an opinion piece for the DN newspaper, they write that the government will order state prosecutor Petra Lundh to lead an inquiry designed to look at ways to get tougher on crime.

This could include remanding more suspects in custody during the police investigation, in order to secure evidence and protect witnesses, increasing the number of people who get handed a maximum sentence, and making jail the default for offences where imprisonment is a possible sentence. Today, jail is seen as the last resort for when there's no other reasonable sentence available.

Child dies from streptococcal infection in southern Sweden

Two preschool-age brothers in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad developed sepsis caused by a streptococcal infection last week, and one of them has now died, healthcare services confirmed on Tuesday.

"What has happened is serious, but extremely rare. Streptococci circulate around us all the time," writes Eva Melander, infectious disease doctor for southern Sweden, in an email to newswire TT.

Sepsis caused by a streptococcal infection is serious and symptoms include high fever, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and diarrhoea. Sometimes the child may refuse to eat or drink.

Parents who suspect their child may have sepsis should contact healthcare services for advice by calling Sweden's national healthcare helpline 1177 – or 112 in case of an emergency.

German aircraft makes emergency landing on Swedish road

A small German aircraft had to make an emergency landing on a road in south-eastern Sweden on Tuesday afternoon after it experienced technical problems, report broadcasters SVT and TV4.

The pilot did not manage to reach the airport in Kalmar and struggled to find a clear spot for an emergency landing, so the only option was the former E22 road south of the city.

Fortunately, the aircraft did not encounter any cars, and was able to safely park along the side of the road.

Two people were on board the aircraft. No one was injured.

Fewer fire bans in Sweden after weeks of rain

After tinder-dry conditions in Swedish forests last month, weeks of rain have reduced the risk of wildfires.

At one point in June, all of Sweden was at risk of wildfires, but the warning now only applies to the east coast, from southern Stockholm to Blekinge, as well as Öland and Gotland.

Only 17 of Sweden's 290 municipalities currently have a fire ban in place, reports TT, a huge decrease since June. They are all also located on the south-east coast, where less rain has fallen.

The risk of wildfires could increase again if there's a long period of dry weather later this summer, but the longer and darker nights of August often create better conditions to fight them.

