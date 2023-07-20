Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Police launch murder probe after man shot dead in Örebro

Swedish police are investigating after a man died in a shooting on Wednesday evening.

The man was found with serious injuries next to a school in the city of Örebro, central Sweden, after police were called out to the scene at 7.21pm.

Police told Swedish news agency TT that several people had been spotted leaving the scene, on foot and on a small motorcycle, but it was not immediately known whether they were connected to the shooting.

Police declined to comment on whether the victim had known links to gang crime. No arrests had been made late on Wednesday. Swedish vocabulary: injuries – skador

Swedish diplomatic staff 'safe' after protesters torch Baghdad embassy

Sweden's foreign ministry told media that its embassy staff in Baghdad were safe after protesters set fire to the embassy building ahead of a planned burning of the Quran in Stockholm later on Thursday.

Iraqi riot police fired water cannons to disperse demonstrators away from the embassy while security forces armed with electric batons chased protesters, an AFP photographer on the scene said.

Iraq's foreign ministry condemned the embassy torching and called on security forces to identify those responsible.

"The Iraqi government has instructed the relevant security services to conduct an urgent investigation and take all necessary measures to uncover the circumstances of the incident and identify the perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: foreign ministry – utrikesdepartement

Advertisement

Man who stabbed girl in Gothenburg may be locked up in jail

A man who stabbed a girl, aged around 10, in central Gothenburg in March was not suffering from a serious mental disorder at the time of the attack, an investigation has found.

That means he can be sentenced to jail instead of forensic psychiatric care.

The prosecutor has previously argued he should be sentenced to 16 years in jail.

The girl, who lives in the Netherlands, was visiting her grandparents in Gothenburg when the man suddenly attacked her out of nowhere. She was seriously injured, but was later able to leave hospital. Her grandmother received minor injuries.

The man was quickly arrested by police after members of the public helped seize him.

The man himself has said he has no memory of the attack.

Swedish vocabulary: forensic psychiatric care – rättspsykiatrisk vård

Advertisement

How many foreigners are in Sweden's top 1% of earners?

He's married, he's 48 years old, lives in Stockholm and was born in Sweden.

Those are the most common characteristics of Sweden's top one percent of earners, according to number-crunchers Statistics Sweden's new report, which includes everyone with an annual income of at least 1,215,000 kronor (roughly $118,500) in 2021.

A total of 84 percent, or 66,500 people, in the top one percent were born in Sweden. That's 1.1 percent of the total Swedish-born population.

But some nationalities had a higher proportion of high earners in Sweden, including Denmark, Germany, the UK, Norway, the US and India. In total, 12,700 in the top percent were born abroad. Here's the list of the top ten nationalities.

Swedish vocabulary: to earn – att tjäna