Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Diplomatic row widens after man stomps on Quran in Stockholm

Several countries hit out at Sweden after a man stomped on the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm at a two-person demonstration, weeks after he had burned a copy of the holy book.

In Lebanon, the leader of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement called for expulsion of the Swedish envoy there and the recall of Lebanon's ambassador to Sweden. Turkey's foreign ministry called on Sweden to take "dissuasive measures to prevent hate crimes against Islam and its billions of followers". A Jordanian foreign ministry statement slammed it as a "reckless act that fuels hatred".

Earlier in the day, Iraq told the Swedish ambassador to leave the country, recalled its own chargé-d'affaires and revoked Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson's permit for operating in Iraq.

Governments, including the US and France, meanwhile condemned an attack on the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, which saw protesters scale the walls and set parts of the compound on fire.

Swedish vocabulary: stomp on – stampa på

Opinion: More four-track railways needed in Sweden

More railway tracks need to be built to improve capacity and punctuality, write the CEO of Øresundsbro Konsortiet, the Danish-Swedish company that operates the Öresund Bridge, and director of Almega Tågföretagen, an organisation for rail employers in Sweden.

Some projects to upgrade two-track stretches of Sweden's railways to four tracks are under way, but more needs to be done, they argue in a new opinion piece for the Svenska Dagbladet daily.

"A timetable where you on the same track mix everything from fast X2000 which run at 200 km/h with regional trains, local trains and cargo trains at 70-90 km/h is very sensitive to disruptions," they write.

Swedish vocabulary: four tracks – fyra spår

Drop in profit for Volvo in second quarter

Volvo Cars posted a drop in profits in the second quarter on Thursday, reported the AFP news agency. But the Swedish automaker forecast double-digit sales for the year despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

Volvo Cars, which is majority owned by Chinese automaker Geely, reported a net profit of 3.5 billion kronor ($342 million) in the second quarter compared to nine billion kronor in the same April-to-June period last year.

The drop was due to this year's figures being compared to an earnings boost in 2022 from the stock listing of its electric car unit Polestar.

It reported a 25 percent increase in retail sales, with 178,800 units sold in the second quarter.

Swedish vocabulary: a profit – en vinst

No suspects after murder at Örebro school

Police confirmed to public broadcaster SVT that a man in his 30s who was shot dead outside a school in the central Swedish city of Örebro on Wednesday evening had links to gang crime.

Late on Thursday there was still no suspect, and police continued to question witnesses.

"We feel that we have an increasingly better idea of what led up to the murder," police press spokesperson Sophia Jiglind told Swedish news agency TT.

As The Local reported earlier this week, the man was found injured outside the Mellringe School in western Örebro shortly after 7pm on Wednesday. He died from his injuries soon thereafter.

Swedish vocabulary: no suspect – ingen misstänkt