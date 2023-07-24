Swedish word of the day: penna

Advertisement

If told to bring en penna to an exam, many language learners would assume this means an ink pen, wrongly seeing the word as analogous to the English "pen".

But en penna in Swedish refers to any implement used to write by hand, so a pencil is a type of penna, and if a Swede wanted you to pass them one, they are more likely to say ge mig pennan ("give me the writing implement") than ge mig blyertspennan, (literally "give me the lead writing instrument").

Both the English and the Swedish words come from the Latin penna, which means "a feather", and according to the Svenska Ordbok, en penna can still be used in Swedish to refer to bigger feathers on birds, such as stjärtpenna, or "tail feather", or vingpenna, meaning "wing feather".

If you need to be more specific than saying simply "writing instrument", Sweden has several compound words, so en bläckpenna is an "ink pen", en blyertspenna is "a pencil", en stiftpenna is a "propelling pencil", en kulpenna is "a ballpoint pen", en gelpenna is "a gel pen", en markeringspenna is a "marking pen".

Advertisement

Example sentences:

Jag har en penna som du kan låna - "I have a pencil [or any other writing implement] you can borrow"

Ha papper och penna nära till hands - "have a writing implement and paper ready"

Don't miss a Swedish word of the day by downloading our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then selecting the Swedish Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.