Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden to get another week of rain

Large areas of Sweden should expect a rainy week, with the showers which started in southern Sweden over the weekend moving slowly upwards over the country on Sunday and Monday and the rain over northern Sweden continuing in the coming days, the public weather forecaster SMHI has predicted.

"It's typical Swedish summer weather," said Lars Knutsson, an SMHI meteorologist. "It's not an enormous amount of rain, although Ångermanland sticks out a bit with nearly 20mm. But we're not issuing any weather warnings."

The amount of rainfall will dip a little on Monday, with pockets of sunshine, with rain returning across Sweden on Tuesday, and a little bit more sunshine in some areas from Wednesday onwards.

Swedish vocabulary: skurar - rain showers

Greta Thunberg to go on trial over Swedish climate protest

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg is set to go on trial on Monday charged with disobeying police at a rally last month, in which activists blocked the port in the city of Malmo. She is due to appear before the court in the southern Swedish city at 0930 GMT.

The 20-year-old activist "took part in a demonstration that disrupted traffic" and "refused to obey police orders to leave the site", according to the charge sheet seen by AFP.

She faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison, but prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told AFP that usually these types of charges result in fines.

The rally, organised by environmental activist group "Ta tillbaka framtiden" (Reclaim the Future), tried to block the entrance and exit to the Malmo harbour to protest against the use of fossil fuel.

New photos show no sign of explosion on Estonia wreck

Two underwater drones which filmed the car deck on the Estonia, the ferry which sunk in 1994, has found no sign of an explosion with investigators saying the hole revealed in a 2020 documentary seemed to have come when the vessel hit the sea floor.

"More people need to look at this now, but it looks like the damage happened when she hit the bottom," Daniel Söderman, from the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority, told TT after the drone filmed the vessel again on Saturday night.

Investigators have taken samples of the black marks near the hole and will later remove the car ramp and take it for close analysis in Estonia.

Swedish vocabulary: inga tecken - no signs

Sales of summer cabins down by 30 percent

Sales of summer cabins, or fritidshus, are down more than 30 percent so far this year, according to new figures from estate agent run by the Länsförsäkringar insurance agencies, with prices down some 15 percent with further falls expected.

"Year on year figures show prices are down 7 percent but they don't show the real picture. The decline is more like 15 percent compared to where they were at the top last winter," Marcus Svanberg, the estate agent's chief executive, told TT.

He said people looking to sell their summer cabins were currently "sitting in the boat" hoping for prices to rebound, slowing down the speed of the market. As they lose hope and start to accept the prices buyers are willing to pay, prices should fall further.

Swedish vocabulary: en nedgång - a decline

Apollo and Ving cancel trips to Rhodes

The charter travel companies Apollo and Ving on Sunday said they would cancel trips from Sweden to Rhodes in the coming week, due to the forest fires raging across the Greek holiday island.

The fires are currently only about 20km from Lardos, the popular resort on Rhodes southcoast. The decision will affect about 80 Apollo customers and 40 Ving customers.

Swedish vocabulary: att inställa - to cancel